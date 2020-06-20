This course will demonstrate how to use 3D printing software to create digital designs that can be turned into physical objects. It will also demonstrate how 3D scanners work to turn physical objects into digital designs. This course is hands-on in nature and will provide step-by-step instructions to guide you through two popular 3D modeling programs, Tinkercad and Fusion 360. Learners who complete this course will be able to use 3D software to design a wide variety of objects for both personal and professional use. In addition, learners who enroll in the course certificate will receive extended free access to Fusion 360 (provided by Autodesk).
This course is part of the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Course Orientation
You will become familiar with the course, your classmates, and our learning environment. The orientation will also help you obtain the technical skills required for the course.
Module 1: Design Sketching for 3D Printing
Design starts with capturing our ideas and a great starting point is to draw. In this module, you will learn how to draw and communicate your ideas. This will set you up with the foundation to express yourself in three dimensions in the subsequent modules.
Module 2: Tinkercad
Let’s move from expressing our ideas in two dimensions (sketching) to expressing them in three dimensions. You will learn how to use Tinkercad, which is a great software for beginners, before we learn more advanced modeling software (Fusion 360) in module 3.
Module 3: Fusion 360 Basics
From TinkerCAD, we are moving on to Fusion 360. This is a very powerful tool to turn your ideas into reality. You will learn the Basic user interface, to make sure you understand how to move in a 3D environment. You will learn how to build some primitive shapes and some sketch based shapes.
Module 4: Fusion 360 Advanced
From the basics, we move on to some advaned concepts. You will learn about the sculpt tool in Fusion 360. The sculpt tool gives you a lot of power, and allows everyone to build complex forms with a short learning curve.
Reviews
Amazing course.I'm looking forward to find other courses about Fusion 360 with the same Professor.
This is the best course I have made on this year. This course give to you a chance to create objects from reality or just using your imagination. Enjoy this course, guys. Thank you for all.
Thank you so much Jeff, iy was usefull course, i think it needs to extend the material and learning's period. Thank you so much!!!
Avery good and useful course. Recommended for all those who have an interest in 3D modelling and 3D printing
About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
This Specialization will introduce you to the magic of 3D printing. Through a series of four cohesive courses and a hands-on capstone experience, you will acquire the knowledge and skills to turn your ideas into objects and your objects into ideas. This course brings together a unique mix of academics and industry through partnerships with Ultimaker, a leading desktop 3D Printer manufacturer, and Autodesk, the leader in 3D modeling software.
