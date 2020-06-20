About this Course

16,956 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 5 in the
3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up95%(4,050 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 3 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
2 hours to complete

Module 1: Design Sketching for 3D Printing

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 42 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Module 2: Tinkercad

2 hours to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Module 3: Fusion 360 Basics

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 69 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Module 4: Fusion 360 Advanced

3 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 56 min), 1 reading, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM 3D PRINTING SOFTWARE

View all reviews

About the 3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing Specialization

3D Printing and Additive Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder