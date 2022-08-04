On this four-week practical course from the University of Michigan, you’ll not only learn how to use the Rhino software to create your 3D models, but you’ll also gain basic design skills to help bring your imagination to life. This course will guide you through 3D modeling within Rhino, so you’ll cover the fundamentals of the software as well as 3D modeling in general. You’ll first look at how to navigate the user interface and the different tools that you’ll be using to create models throughout this course. You’ll familiarize yourself with the 3D space and 3D objects before jumping straight in to create your own objects and building blocks.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
7 hours to complete
the building blocks
7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 172 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
6 hours to complete
2D drawings
6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 185 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
7 hours to complete
object modeling
7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 230 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
6 hours to complete
surface modeling
6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 142 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes
