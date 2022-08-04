About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Beginner Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
7 hours to complete

the building blocks

7 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 172 min), 9 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
6 hours to complete

2D drawings

6 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 185 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3
Week 3
7 hours to complete

object modeling

7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 230 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4
Week 4
6 hours to complete

surface modeling

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 142 min), 7 readings, 3 quizzes

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder