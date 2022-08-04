Learner Reviews & Feedback for Introduction to 3D Modeling by University of Michigan
About the Course
On this four-week practical course from the University of Michigan, you’ll not only learn how to use the Rhino software to create your 3D models, but you’ll also gain basic design skills to help bring your imagination to life. This course will guide you through 3D modeling within Rhino, so you’ll cover the fundamentals of the software as well as 3D modeling in general. You’ll first look at how to navigate the user interface and the different tools that you’ll be using to create models throughout this course. You’ll familiarize yourself with the 3D space and 3D objects before jumping straight in to create your own objects and building blocks.
Design is a vital part of 3D modeling. You can be a master of the software but if you aren’t aware of fundamental design concepts, you won’t be able to truly unleash your potential. You’ll build your basic design skills by looking at line, shape, form, and space, before creating and editing 2D line forms that you’ll transform into patterned mandalas and 3D tile wall designs.
This course will guide you through the concept of profile modeling and will allow you to utilize 3D surface and 3D solid modeling tools to create and edit more complex designs. To round out your foundational knowledge, you’ll dive into 3D rendering and creating 3D printable models. Then, once you’ve completed each step of the course, you can bring your newfound skills together into one final 3D modeling project.
This course has been designed for anyone interested in 3D design and learning how to use 3D modeling software. You don’t need any previous knowledge or experience to benefit from this course. It will be particularly useful to Architects, Designers, Engineers, or anyone studying in these fields....