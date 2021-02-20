About this Course

13,868 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Apply Python fundamentals including: module importing, conditionals, iteration, operators, functions, comments, booleans, tuples, and dictionaries

  • Apply Rhinoscript fundamentals to create geometric systems and produce variable geometric form, in 2D and 3D, rendered in still and animated formats

  • Produce code that produces variable geometric form (in 2D and 3D) in still image and animated formats.

  • Produce coded geometric systems that are reactive to changes in input parameters and attractor geometries (points, curves, surfaces)

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Michigan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

6 hours to complete

The Building Blocks

6 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 251 min), 12 readings, 3 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

The heart of code

6 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 246 min), 11 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Expanding possibilities

6 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 165 min), 10 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

3 dimensional structures

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 105 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM DESIGN COMPUTING: 3D MODELING IN RHINOCEROS WITH PYTHON/RHINOSCRIPT

View all reviews

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder