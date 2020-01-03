About this Course

2,909 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Describe the reverse engineering design process and workflow in Fusion 360.

  • Summarize the trends that are influencing the design industry.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD and generative design skills.

Skills you will gain

  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Manufacturing Processes
  • Generative Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 28 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Working with an Initial Design

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 91 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Defining a Generative Setup and Reviewing Outcomes

6 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 122 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Reverse Engineering a Generative Design

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 84 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Reviewing and Refining a Design

10 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 107 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS

View all reviews

About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder