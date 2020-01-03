The foundation of engineering design is exploration and iteration. Design is rarely a perfectly linear and straightforward process. In this course, we explore a design for a traditional manufacturing method and use generative design to create the perfect iteration of it. From that point, we'll reverse engineer the generative design and recreate it for a traditional manufacturing method and explore the option of fabricating the generative version to weigh the pros and cons of each.
This course is part of the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.
What you will learn
Describe the reverse engineering design process and workflow in Fusion 360.
Summarize the trends that are influencing the design industry.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD and generative design skills.
Skills you will gain
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
- Manufacturing Processes
- Generative Design
You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Working with an Initial Design
In Week 1, we’ll explore taking a design and identifying an optimal manufacturing method as well as the addition and creation of features for a specific manufacturing method.
Defining a Generative Setup and Reviewing Outcomes
In Week 2, we’ll overview the final setup of a generative design study, solving it, and the creation of a generative design outcome.
Reverse Engineering a Generative Design
In Week 3, we’ll focus on comparing an original design to a generative design. Using the generative design to make informed decisions about a design path and ultimately creating a new generative inspired design. We’ll also look at performing a static simulation to ensure our new design meets the criteria set in our generative design study.
Reviewing and Refining a Design
In Week 4, we’ll compare the three simulation study results and capture any pertinent design data that needs to be adjusted for a final design. Finally, we’ll explore the creation of images and exploded view drawings for manufacture.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.92%
- 4 stars13.41%
- 3 stars2.43%
- 1 star1.21%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR INDUSTRIAL APPLICATIONS
Best Course on Generative Design with a capstone project task
Learned more than I expected to with this course. It's great to augment the Generative Design Skills with the added skills taught in this course.
Just loved this specialization Autodesk is giving next generation of Engineering Technology
Very well explained. The speaker explains minute details and error possibilities as well. Overall an interesting subject to learn.
About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you’d never think of on your own—from a single idea. With generative design, there is no single solution. Instead, there are multiple great solutions. You choose the design that best fits your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
Are there software requirements for this course?
How to I access a Fusion 360 as a professional?
I'm a student. Is this course right for me?
Will I earn any type of achievement by completing this course?
What are the system requirements for Fusion 360?
How do I get installation support for Fusion 360?
How do I share my designs on the Autodesk Fusion gallery?
How do I become an Autodesk Certified User?
Do I have the option to access these learning materials for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.