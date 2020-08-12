Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Generative Design for Industrial Applications by Autodesk

4.8
stars
80 ratings
20 reviews

About the Course

The foundation of engineering design is exploration and iteration. Design is rarely a perfectly linear and straightforward process. In this course, we explore a design for a traditional manufacturing method and use generative design to create the perfect iteration of it. From that point, we'll reverse engineer the generative design and recreate it for a traditional manufacturing method and explore the option of fabricating the generative version to weigh the pros and cons of each. You’ll need a paid subscription to Fusion 360 to complete the assignments in this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling: https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360 Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-generative-design-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

Top reviews

By PRASHANT J

Aug 12, 2020

Very well explained. The speaker explains minute details and error possibilities as well. Overall an interesting subject to learn.

By Nathan B

Jan 3, 2020

Learned more than I expected to with this course. It's great to augment the Generative Design Skills with the added skills taught in this course.

By Diego A S V

Apr 8, 2021

Awesome course! i didn't expect to acquire so much knowledge. A good insight how to apply generative design on industry.

By Kasuntha M

Jul 15, 2021

G​reat course to earn about Design for Industrial Applications. I highly recommend this course.

By Nishidh N B

Jan 29, 2021

Just loved this specialization

Autodesk is giving next generation of Engineering Technology

By Arsi F

Jul 16, 2021

Great course! Generative design can be adaptable to any manufacturing method. It can be an inspired design to make another unique design with a more ideal performance. This is good to know about generative design foundation in industrial application.

By sagar k

Jul 17, 2020

Well tailored course from starting to end. Includes not only generative design as final step but also include way forward utilizing the generative output.

By Sanjayyadav T

Sep 21, 2020

Best Course on Generative Design with a capstone project task

By Afif S

Jul 17, 2020

A great course for mechanical engineers.

By JE C T

Dec 5, 2020

Good application

By M A s

Aug 24, 2020

great experience

By VARUN . S

Sep 28, 2020

Good course

By LAKSHMANAN R

Sep 16, 2020

Good

By SIVAKUMAR.G

Jul 9, 2020

Good

By Ronak B

Aug 3, 2020

Excellent course content. Relatively weak assessment and moderation. A lot of people plagiarizing other's assignments and also false flagging assignments. Not much action seen when reported.

By GABRIEL E P

Aug 6, 2021

La calificación peer to peer tarda mucho pero el curso esta buenísimo!

By Ashish C

Jul 26, 2020

It is good to learn, Thanks for Course.

By acintron

Feb 20, 2020

A little slow class, but its worth it.

By Maridinapalli S K K

Nov 27, 2020

The peer graded assignment is a scam, i have seen people either they copy from the peers which they are going to evaluate or they upload empty files. This certainly degrades the learning quality and certification value. The course is excellent.

By Andres M l

Nov 27, 2021

The course is pretty interesting but you rely on "peers review" to get the certificate. I had to pay an extra month just to wait for someone to review my assignment. I would recommend the course but not the subscription.

