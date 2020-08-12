SK
Jul 16, 2020
Well tailored course from starting to end. Includes not only generative design as final step but also include way forward utilizing the generative output.
NB
Jan 3, 2020
Learned more than I expected to with this course. It's great to augment the Generative Design Skills with the added skills taught in this course.
By PRASHANT J•
Aug 12, 2020
Very well explained. The speaker explains minute details and error possibilities as well. Overall an interesting subject to learn.
By Nathan B•
Jan 3, 2020
Learned more than I expected to with this course. It's great to augment the Generative Design Skills with the added skills taught in this course.
By Diego A S V•
Apr 8, 2021
Awesome course! i didn't expect to acquire so much knowledge. A good insight how to apply generative design on industry.
By Kasuntha M•
Jul 15, 2021
Great course to earn about Design for Industrial Applications. I highly recommend this course.
By Nishidh N B•
Jan 29, 2021
Just loved this specialization
Autodesk is giving next generation of Engineering Technology
By Arsi F•
Jul 16, 2021
Great course! Generative design can be adaptable to any manufacturing method. It can be an inspired design to make another unique design with a more ideal performance. This is good to know about generative design foundation in industrial application.
By sagar k•
Jul 17, 2020
Well tailored course from starting to end. Includes not only generative design as final step but also include way forward utilizing the generative output.
By Sanjayyadav T•
Sep 21, 2020
Best Course on Generative Design with a capstone project task
By Afif S•
Jul 17, 2020
A great course for mechanical engineers.
By JE C T•
Dec 5, 2020
Good application
By M A s•
Aug 24, 2020
great experience
By VARUN . S•
Sep 28, 2020
Good course
By LAKSHMANAN R•
Sep 16, 2020
Good
By SIVAKUMAR.G•
Jul 9, 2020
Good
By Ronak B•
Aug 3, 2020
Excellent course content. Relatively weak assessment and moderation. A lot of people plagiarizing other's assignments and also false flagging assignments. Not much action seen when reported.
By GABRIEL E P•
Aug 6, 2021
La calificación peer to peer tarda mucho pero el curso esta buenísimo!
By Ashish C•
Jul 26, 2020
It is good to learn, Thanks for Course.
By acintron•
Feb 20, 2020
A little slow class, but its worth it.
By Maridinapalli S K K•
Nov 27, 2020
The peer graded assignment is a scam, i have seen people either they copy from the peers which they are going to evaluate or they upload empty files. This certainly degrades the learning quality and certification value. The course is excellent.
By Andres M l•
Nov 27, 2021
The course is pretty interesting but you rely on "peers review" to get the certificate. I had to pay an extra month just to wait for someone to review my assignment. I would recommend the course but not the subscription.