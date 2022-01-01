About this Specialization

Manufacturers are under more pressure than ever to deliver better products faster, at lower cost, and with less waste. The “throw-it-over-the-wall” approach to product development worked well enough in the past. But to compete in the future, you’ll need to connect and automate design and manufacturing processes. Computers can handle complex tasks that are time consuming or in some cases impossible for the human mind. This is the case when we use digital data to create complex tool motions. As we learn how to use technology in this way, we unlock the potential of computer aided manufacturing (CAM). Through this specialization, you'll learn the foundations of CAD and toolpath generation, while developing your technical skills in Autodesk® Fusion 360™. Plus, by completing this Specialization, you’ll unlock an Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills.
Intermediate Level
Approximately 4 months to complete
Suggested pace of 6 hours/week
English
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Introduction to CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining

3-Axis Machining with Autodesk Fusion 360

Creating Toolpaths for a CNC Lathe

Multi-Axis CNC Toolpaths

Autodesk

