Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Ready for the convergence of design and make?. Advance your career by learning computer aided design, manufacturing, and toolpath creation. These skills are the future of design and manufacturing.
What you will learn
Summarize an understanding of computer aided design, manufacturing, and toolpath creation.
Practice design-related vocabulary and visual literacy to articulate your process and decisions.
Demonstrate creative confidence and practice job ready CAD skills and CAM using Autodesk Fusion 360 software.
Explain the CAD design process as applied to prismatic parts.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
Learners will practice design-related vocabulary and visual literacy to articulate their process and decisions. They will also practice Job ready CAD skills and CAM using Autodesk Fusion 360. Through this specialization, you'll learn the foundations of CAD and toolpath generation, while developing your technical skills in Autodesk® Fusion 360™.
Some related experience required.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to CAD, CAM, and Practical CNC Machining
This course introduces you to the foundational knowledge in computer-aided design, manufacture, and the practical use of CNC machines. In this course we begin with the basics in Autodesk® Fusion 360™ CAD by learning how to properly sketch and model 3D parts. Before we program any toolpaths, we’ll explore CNC machining basics to ensure we have the ground level foundational knowledge needed to effectively define toolpaths. Finally, we explore the basics of setting up a CAM program and defining toolpaths to cut simple geometry. This is the same basic process that gets repeated for the design and manufacture of any part and is a critical step in learning and understanding the process.
3-Axis Machining with Autodesk Fusion 360
As our machining geometry gets more complicated, Autodesk® Fusion 360™ is up to the task! With a host of standard and adaptive toolpaths we can rapidly remove material from even the most complicated 3d parts. In this course, we explore how to rough and finish geometry that requires tool motion in X, Y, and Z simultaneously, learning how to finish even the finest of details. We’ll wrap up this course by creating a full CNC program for a part, simulating it, and exporting it to G-code.
Creating Toolpaths for a CNC Lathe
CNC machines come in an almost endless array of configurations for various applications. So far, we have only talked about CNC Mills. More specifically vertical milling centers. In this course we turn our attention to the CNC Lathe. We identify the difference in a lathe’s coordinate system, tools, and how to create lathe specific toolpaths.
Multi-Axis CNC Toolpaths
Computer Numerical Controlled machines, or CNC for short, can have a nearly endless number of options. Most machines today control tool motion in 3-axes, X, Y and Z, but can be upgraded to include a 4th or 5th axis as well, A and B. Additionally, there are many machines on the market that are already 5-axis capable. The good news is that Autodesk® Fusion 360™ has you covered if you need to control multi-axis positioning or simultaneous motion in all 5 axes at once!
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
