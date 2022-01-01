- Autodesk
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Innovate with Generative Design for Manufacturing. Learn the foundations of product innovation and intelligent design with Generative Design for Manufacturing.
What you will learn
Summarize an understanding of generative design, additive manufacturing, and design for manufacturing principles.
Explain and discuss how trends such as generative design and machine learning are influencing innovation and how things are made.
Practice design-related vocabulary and visual literacy to articulate your process and decisions.
Demonstrate creative confidence and practice job-ready CAD and CAE skills using Autodesk® Fusion 360™ software.
You’ll need a paid subscription to Autodesk® Fusion 360™ to complete these assignments. Review your access or payment options before enrolling.
Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing
This course introduces you to one of the more common applications of generative design: Additive Manufacturing or 3D printing as it’s also known. In this course, we explore the basics of geometry creation and the mindset shift needed to build a generative design—a deeper understanding of generative design, its parameters, and how to work with the results specifically aimed at making a 3D printed metal part. We develop insightful understanding of the generative workflow by exploring Autodesk® Fusion 360™ tools and combining them with the creative process of taking an idea to a 3D model. We'll learn how to focus on where a design is and isn’t and apply the generative design thinking process to define a study as we take a deeper dive into Fusion 360.
Generative Design for Performance and Weight Reduction
There are many considerations and factors that play a part in designing a new product. Cost is usually a big one, but sometimes there are other factors that are the main contributors to a product's direction. With vehicles, specifically motorcycles, we see advanced engineering practices performed on seemingly minor parts. In some instances, making a part as light as possible can have a big effect on performance. In other cases, the strength or stiffness of a part, such as a motor mount, is more critical than its mass. Generative design allows us the ability to solve for both problems at the same time and make informed design decisions without the sacrifice. In this course, we’ll explore how generative design can be applied to motorcycle parts to help reduce mass while also increasing performance.
Generative Design for Industrial Applications
The foundation of engineering design is exploration and iteration. Design is rarely a perfectly linear and straightforward process. In this course, we explore a design for a traditional manufacturing method and use generative design to create the perfect iteration of it. From that point, we'll reverse engineer the generative design and recreate it for a traditional manufacturing method and explore the option of fabricating the generative version to weigh the pros and cons of each.
Generative Design for Part Consolidation
Designing a product is only part of the process. Now, can that product be manufactured? In many cases the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing. With generative design and additive manufacturing, we can now take a different approach to the process of designing and producing complex products by ultimately reducing the number of parts and steps in an assembly while optimizing a design for strength and weight reduction.
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
