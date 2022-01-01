About this Specialization

Quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you’d never think of on your own—from a single idea. With generative design, there is no single solution. Instead, there are multiple great solutions. You choose the design that best fits your needs. Generative design is a design exploration process. Designers or engineers input design goals into the software, along with parameters such as performance or spatial requirements, materials, manufacturing methods, and cost constraints. The software explores all the possible permutations of a solution, quickly generating design alternatives. It tests and learns from each iteration what works and what doesn’t. Through this specialization, you’ll learn the foundations of product innovation and generative design while developing your skills in Autodesk® Fusion 360™. Plus, by completing this Specialization, you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. You’ll need a paid subscription to Fusion 360 to complete the assignments in this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling. Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills.
Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing

Generative Design for Performance and Weight Reduction

Generative Design for Industrial Applications

Generative Design for Part Consolidation

Autodesk

