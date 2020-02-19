Designing a product is only part of the process. Now, can that product be manufactured? In many cases the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing. With generative design and additive manufacturing, we can now take a different approach to the process of designing and producing complex products by ultimately reducing the number of parts and steps in an assembly while optimizing a design for strength and weight reduction.
This course is part of the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.
What you will learn
Inspect a multi-component assembly.
Identify manufacturing methods.
Practice how to reverse engineer for design intent.
Create a Generative Design Outcome.
Skills you will gain
- Autodesk
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Mechanical Engineering
- Generative Design
- Manufacturing Engineer
You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Review and Analyze a Complex Assembly
In Week 1, we’ll cover the exploration of a complex design created as an assembly of multiple components to identify improvements and compile information to build a generative design.
Set up a Generative Study
In Week 2, we’ll talk about setting up an unrestricted generative design study for multiple materials.
Select and Post Process an Outcome to Finalize a Design
In Week 3, we’ll focus on the post process tools needed after a generative outcome is created. We focus on the tools and features needed to clean up a design to ultimately get it ready for production.
Beneficial Knowledge for Working with Generative Designs
In Week 4, we’ll cover additional tools that benefit Generative Designs, but don’t apply to every case. We have covered a lot of information utilizing different workflows and use cases for Generative Design. Now we're going to focus additional energy to explore validation tools and some additional post processing tips.
Reviews
- 5 stars90%
- 4 stars10%
TOP REVIEWS FROM GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR PART CONSOLIDATION
Another highly structured and easy to follow course - thoroughly enjoyed!
the course was so good easy, clean, authentic and very even beginners can learn with little hustle. thank you, Coursera for providing the content.
Great course and highly recommend this. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
Challenging class. Loads and constrains are the core of the whole specialization. Be ready to apply little of math and deconstruct your thoughts of designs.
About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you’d never think of on your own—from a single idea. With generative design, there is no single solution. Instead, there are multiple great solutions. You choose the design that best fits your needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
Are there software requirements for this course?
I'm a student. Is this course right for me?
How do I access Fusion 360 as a professional?
How do I get installation support for Fusion 360?
Will I earn any type of achievement by completing this course?
What are the system requirements for Fusion 360?
How do I share my designs on the Autodesk Fusion gallery?
How do I become an Autodesk Certified User?
Do I have the option to access these learning materials for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.