About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level

You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Inspect a multi-component assembly.

  • Identify manufacturing methods.

  • Practice how to reverse engineer for design intent.

  • Create a Generative Design Outcome.

Skills you will gain

  • Autodesk
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Generative Design
  • Manufacturing Engineer
Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Offered by

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Review and Analyze a Complex Assembly

7 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 70 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Set up a Generative Study

5 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Select and Post Process an Outcome to Finalize a Design

6 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 80 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Beneficial Knowledge for Working with Generative Designs

10 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 68 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing

