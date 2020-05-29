About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore toolpaths for CNC Lathes.

  • Identify a lathe coordinate system.

  • Choose lathe specific tools.

  • Create turning toolpaths.

Skills you will gain

  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • Manufacturing process
  • Computer-Aided Manufacturing
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
Course 3 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 18 hours to complete
English

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Set up and cut a profile

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Internal and external grooving toolpaths

3 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 26 min), 3 readings
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Threading, chamfering and C-Axis operations for turning

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 30 min), 3 readings
Week
4

Week 4

8 hours to complete

CNC lathe stock handling

8 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 28 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing

