CNC machines come in an almost endless array of configurations for various applications. So far, we have only talked about CNC Mills. More specifically vertical milling centers. In this course we turn our attention to the CNC Lathe. We identify the difference in a lathe’s coordinate system, tools, and how to create lathe specific toolpaths.
This course is part of the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Explore toolpaths for CNC Lathes.
Identify a lathe coordinate system.
Choose lathe specific tools.
Create turning toolpaths.
Skills you will gain
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Manufacturing process
- Computer-Aided Manufacturing
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
Offered by
Autodesk
Welcome to the new possible. Autodesk is a global leader in design and make technology. With expertise across architecture, engineering, construction, design, manufacturing, and entertainment, we help innovators everywhere solve today’s pressing challenges. Because we believe that if you can dream it, you can Autodesk it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Set up and cut a profile
In Week 1, we’ll learn how to set up a CNC Lathe coordinate system, stock, and begin cutting some basic geometry. The fundamental difference in how a lathe coordinate system is set and how the stock is held are critical to the success of turning toolpaths. Once we understand these concepts, we can begin exploring more complicated geometry.
Internal and external grooving toolpaths
In Week 2, we’ll dive in deeper to turning toolpath functionality by exploring internal and external grooving. With Fusion 360 we can identify and cut a single position groove as well as handle roughing and finishing multiple grooves in multiple orientations. So, let’s take a look at grooving toolpaths in Fusion 360.
Threading, chamfering and C-Axis operations for turning
In Week 3, we’ll turn our attention to more finishing toolpaths to break edges and create threads. There are a few different ways to create threads on turned parts and we’ll start by looking at cutting external threads, tapping internal threads along the axis of revolution, as well as identifying live turning tools to drill and tap on a C-axis.
CNC lathe stock handling
In Week 4, we’ll learn more about various options that CNC Lathes can have. We’ll learn about parting to cut geometry away from the stock as well as some various options for stock transfer using multiple chucks. CNC lathes often can move another chuck in to grab the part, cut it away from stock, and then machine the back side. This advanced functionality is supported in Fusion 360 so let’s learn how to use it.
Reviews
- 5 stars83.84%
- 4 stars12.30%
- 3 stars3.84%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CREATING TOOLPATHS FOR A CNC LATHE
The course is helpful in learning machine language of CNC lathe machine, which helps in minimizing the programing time and process time
Videos use the outdated version of Fusion 360, needs to be updated
Given basic knowladge of creating Toolpath for a CNC lathe
Very good course that helps u to develop and perfect in the field of CAM and machining in general .
About the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Manufacturers are under more pressure than ever to deliver better products faster, at lower cost, and with less waste.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
Are there additional learning resources available from Autodesk?
How to I access Autodesk Fusion 360 as a student or educator?
How to I access a Fusion 360 as a professional?
Will I earn any type of achievement by completing this course?
What are the system requirements for Fusion 360?
How do I get installation support for Fusion 360?
How do I share my designs on the Autodesk Fusion gallery?
How do I become an Autodesk Certified User?
Do I have the option to access these learning materials for free?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.