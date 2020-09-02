About this Course

2,484 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Recognize multi-axis geometry.

  • Identify 3+2 vs. Simultaneous machining.

  • Practice the application of multi-axis toolpaths.

Skills you will gain

  • Computer-aided manufaturing
  • Engineering
  • Manufacturing process
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization
Advanced Level
Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Creating Multi-Axis Positioning Toolpaths

7 hours to complete
18 videos (Total 110 min), 7 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Simultaneous Multi-Axis Toolpaths

5 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 61 min), 5 readings
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Creating Multiple Setups

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 65 min), 5 readings
Week
4

Week 4

11 hours to complete

Creating Multiple Setups for Multiple Machines

11 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 95 min), 6 readings, 2 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM MULTI-AXIS CNC TOOLPATHS

View all reviews

About the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder