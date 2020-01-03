Chevron Left
About the Course

Computer Numerical Controlled machines, or CNC for short, can have a nearly endless number of options. Most machines today control tool motion in 3-axes, X, Y and Z, but can be upgraded to include a 4th or 5th axis as well, A and B. Additionally, there are many machines on the market that are already 5-axis capable. The good news is that Autodesk® Fusion 360™ has you covered if you need to control multi-axis positioning or simultaneous motion in all 5 axes at once! Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-cad-cam-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

By Andrew H

Jan 3, 2020

Another informative course from AutoDesk that builds on knowledge from previous courses. Coursera has been a great tool for following this learning at a pace suitable for me.

By UDAY P

Jun 12, 2020

A must have course for basic understanding of machining knowledge and Fusion 360

By Raunaq B

Oct 5, 2020

Really brilliant course. Easy to understand and yet very helpful

By JONNALA S R

May 16, 2020

Very good course

By amr a

Dec 11, 2020

thank you for this amazing course, it was really informative and i'm so glad that i finished it so thank you again and keep up the good work

By Pradyumna N J

Sep 3, 2020

What can i say it's simply the best course enjoyed it .

By HAY a

Oct 1, 2020

Wonderful courses for manufacturing engineers!

By Jorge A E F

Aug 10, 2021

Great Course.

By Diego C C I

Jun 23, 2020

Great course

By Yash K

Jul 13, 2020

Nice

By Marc P

Mar 17, 2020

Format du cours très bien, contenu précis, rythme approprié. Perdu une étoile parce que j'avais tout complété en moins de 1 semaine et j'ai été obligé de payer 50$ parce que la correction et l'évaluation de l'exercice finale n'était pas disponible (pas ma faute).

By Talluri s

May 25, 2020

this course should require additional lectures, to provide in depth knowledge about the course

By Rajesh P

Sep 4, 2020

its really grate to have it

By Tarun A

Jun 22, 2020

Bestest

