Jan 2, 2020
Another informative course from AutoDesk that builds on knowledge from previous courses. Coursera has been a great tool for following this learning at a pace suitable for me.
AA
Dec 10, 2020
thank you for this amazing course, it was really informative and i'm so glad that i finished it so thank you again and keep up the good work
By UDAY P•
Jun 12, 2020
A must have course for basic understanding of machining knowledge and Fusion 360
By Raunaq B•
Oct 5, 2020
Really brilliant course. Easy to understand and yet very helpful
By JONNALA S R•
May 16, 2020
Very good course
By Pradyumna N J•
Sep 3, 2020
What can i say it's simply the best course enjoyed it .
By HAY a•
Oct 1, 2020
Wonderful courses for manufacturing engineers!
By Jorge A E F•
Aug 10, 2021
Great Course.
By Diego C C I•
Jun 23, 2020
Great course
By Yash K•
Jul 13, 2020
Nice
By Marc P•
Mar 17, 2020
Format du cours très bien, contenu précis, rythme approprié. Perdu une étoile parce que j'avais tout complété en moins de 1 semaine et j'ai été obligé de payer 50$ parce que la correction et l'évaluation de l'exercice finale n'était pas disponible (pas ma faute).
By Talluri s•
May 25, 2020
this course should require additional lectures, to provide in depth knowledge about the course
By Rajesh P•
Sep 4, 2020
its really grate to have it
By Tarun A•
Jun 22, 2020
Bestest