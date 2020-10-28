Chevron Left
About the Course

CNC machines come in an almost endless array of configurations for various applications. So far, we have only talked about CNC Mills. More specifically vertical milling centers. In this course we turn our attention to the CNC Lathe. We identify the difference in a lathe’s coordinate system, tools, and how to create lathe specific toolpaths. Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk CAD/CAM for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-cad-cam-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

By Yogeesha c

Oct 28, 2020

The course is helpful in learning machine language of CNC lathe machine, which helps in minimizing the programing time and process time

By HAY a

Sep 28, 2020

Great content especially for engineering students who want to enter the manufacturing sector to learn more about what is possible in CNC machining.

By Andrew H

Dec 11, 2019

Another course that's easy to follow at your own pace. It has reinforced previously learnt knowledge, as well as imparting new techniques.

By PRAVIN K P

May 7, 2021

this course provide clear and depth knowledge about creating toolpath for CNC lathe which is very help ful.

By ashwinkumar k h

Jun 15, 2020

Very good course that helps u to develop and perfect in the field of CAM and machining in general .

By samarth A s

Apr 30, 2020

Superb it taught me about turning as Lathe and how to use C-Axis turning in Turn/Mill Machine.

By Pradyumna N J

Aug 24, 2020

It was a fantastic experience with Autodesk tutors. Thank you

By ABHISHEK A

Jun 14, 2020

Good course for learning of cnc lathe machine.

By Yogesh G

Apr 22, 2020

excillent cource......thank you coursera

By Fazla Z A

Feb 18, 2021

It was a great and educative course.

By Lakshminarayanan

May 31, 2020

Excellent and very useful course

By JONNALA S R

May 15, 2020

Good Course. Nicely organized,

By Scott L

Oct 27, 2020

great course very detailed

By Rohit k

Jun 21, 2021

easy to understand

By Juan P T H

Sep 26, 2020

Excellent Course

By nithin c

May 8, 2020

Good explanation

By Justin L S

Jun 18, 2020

Great course!

By Abbas A

Apr 3, 2021

Exceptional

By Ankit M

Jul 9, 2020

pretty good

By Ranjit N

Oct 15, 2020

Excellent

By Jobin J

May 18, 2020

Superb

By DHIVYA M

Sep 21, 2020

good

By Yash K

Jul 5, 2020

Good

By Lori G

Jul 9, 2021

Some of the tool libraries used in the tutorials are not included. I did find the Tormach library online. I tried to make comparable tools using the tool create tool. My version of the tool on Autodesk 360 has less graphical references than the one used in the tutorial. As such, it would be very helpful to have a better description of how to create custom tools and troubleshooting tips for when "Tool not supported" errors appear.

By Rounak A

Jul 27, 2020

The course was very helpful in making me learn the different ways a turning toolpath can be generated. I must bring to the attention of the course makers that Fusion 360 has update their user interface. Thus few of he profile making methods have changed, have been added or removed. I hope the course makers will take this to account and update the course videos with the new software interface.

