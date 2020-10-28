HA
Sep 28, 2020
Great content especially for engineering students who want to enter the manufacturing sector to learn more about what is possible in CNC machining.
AH
Dec 10, 2019
Another course that's easy to follow at your own pace. It has reinforced previously learnt knowledge, as well as imparting new techniques.
By Yogeesha c•
Oct 28, 2020
The course is helpful in learning machine language of CNC lathe machine, which helps in minimizing the programing time and process time
By HAY a•
Sep 28, 2020
By Andrew H•
Dec 11, 2019
By PRAVIN K P•
May 7, 2021
this course provide clear and depth knowledge about creating toolpath for CNC lathe which is very help ful.
By ashwinkumar k h•
Jun 15, 2020
Very good course that helps u to develop and perfect in the field of CAM and machining in general .
By samarth A s•
Apr 30, 2020
Superb it taught me about turning as Lathe and how to use C-Axis turning in Turn/Mill Machine.
By Pradyumna N J•
Aug 24, 2020
It was a fantastic experience with Autodesk tutors. Thank you
By ABHISHEK A•
Jun 14, 2020
Good course for learning of cnc lathe machine.
By Yogesh G•
Apr 22, 2020
excillent cource......thank you coursera
By Fazla Z A•
Feb 18, 2021
It was a great and educative course.
By Lakshminarayanan•
May 31, 2020
Excellent and very useful course
By JONNALA S R•
May 15, 2020
Good Course. Nicely organized,
By Scott L•
Oct 27, 2020
great course very detailed
By Rohit k•
Jun 21, 2021
easy to understand
By Juan P T H•
Sep 26, 2020
Excellent Course
By nithin c•
May 8, 2020
Good explanation
By Justin L S•
Jun 18, 2020
Great course!
By Abbas A•
Apr 3, 2021
Exceptional
By Ankit M•
Jul 9, 2020
pretty good
By Ranjit N•
Oct 15, 2020
Excellent
By Jobin J•
May 18, 2020
Superb
By DHIVYA M•
Sep 21, 2020
good
By Yash K•
Jul 5, 2020
Good
By Lori G•
Jul 9, 2021
Some of the tool libraries used in the tutorials are not included. I did find the Tormach library online. I tried to make comparable tools using the tool create tool. My version of the tool on Autodesk 360 has less graphical references than the one used in the tutorial. As such, it would be very helpful to have a better description of how to create custom tools and troubleshooting tips for when "Tool not supported" errors appear.
By Rounak A•
Jul 27, 2020
The course was very helpful in making me learn the different ways a turning toolpath can be generated. I must bring to the attention of the course makers that Fusion 360 has update their user interface. Thus few of he profile making methods have changed, have been added or removed. I hope the course makers will take this to account and update the course videos with the new software interface.