There are many considerations and factors that play a part in designing a new product. Cost is usually a big one, but sometimes there are other factors that are the main contributors to a product's direction. With vehicles, specifically motorcycles, we see advanced engineering practices performed on seemingly minor parts. In some instances, making a part as light as possible can have a big effect on performance. In other cases, the strength or stiffness of a part, such as a motor mount, is more critical than its mass. Generative design allows us the ability to solve for both problems at the same time and make informed design decisions without the sacrifice. In this course, we’ll explore how generative design can be applied to motorcycle parts to help reduce mass while also increasing performance.
This course is part of the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.
Examine a multi-component assembly.
Create Generative Design Studies.
Examine and Select Generative Outcome Iterations.
Summarize how to Post Process a Generative Outcome.
- Manufacturing Process Management
- product design
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
- Generative Design
Identifying and Modeling Obstacle and Preserve Regions
In Week 1, we’ll cover the review of a complex assembly and the identification and modeling of any preserve and obstacle regions needed for the definition of a generative design study.
Setting up a Generative Design Study
In Week 2, we’ll talk about setting up an unrestricted generative design study for multiple materials to explore the swingarm of a motorcycle.
Review and Select an Outcome
In Week 3, we’ll focus on the tools used to explore and select a generative outcome. Selecting the right iteration of an outcome for production is a critical step in the process.
Post Process a File for Production
In Week 4, we’ll cover all the little details needed to get a design ready for production. Preserve regions are usually made up of simple geometry that need further modeling attention. Obstacles are usually cut from a generative outcome as a boundary fill operation in the timeline, but it isn’t always needed and doesn’t always produce ideal results. Taking care of the little details in the design will save time from having to manually modify parts after they have been prototyped.
Great course with unique applicable study to industry.
Very good course to understand and learn Generative design.
Thank you for this amazing course. Special thanks to AUTODESK for providing unlimited cloud credits to students like me.
Great course to enhance your knowledge with practical applications. Thank you all for the immense support.
Quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you’d never think of on your own—from a single idea. With generative design, there is no single solution. Instead, there are multiple great solutions. You choose the design that best fits your needs.
