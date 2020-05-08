About this Course

3,023 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Examine a multi-component assembly.

  • Create Generative Design Studies.

  • Examine and Select Generative Outcome Iterations.

  • Summarize how to Post Process a Generative Outcome.

Skills you will gain

  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • product design
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Generative Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Intermediate Level

You'll need to use all Autodesk® Fusion 360™ features for this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 27 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Identifying and Modeling Obstacle and Preserve Regions

7 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 100 min), 10 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Setting up a Generative Design Study

5 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 42 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Review and Select an Outcome

5 hours to complete
13 videos (Total 54 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Post Process a File for Production

10 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 96 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR PERFORMANCE AND WEIGHT REDUCTION

View all reviews

About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder