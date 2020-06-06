About this Course

7,219 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level

You’ll need a paid subscription to Autodesk® Fusion 360™ to complete these assignments. Review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explain the CAD design process as applied to generative design.

  • Summarize the mindset for generative design.

  • Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD workflows.

Skills you will gain

  • Manufacturing Process Management
  • Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
  • Autodesk Fusion 360
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Generative Design
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 4 in the
Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization
Beginner Level

You’ll need a paid subscription to Autodesk® Fusion 360™ to complete these assignments. Review your access or payment options before enrolling.

Approx. 26 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

Autodesk

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

What is Generative Design?

7 hours to complete
23 videos (Total 118 min), 9 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Defining a Generative Setup

5 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 64 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

5 hours to complete

Working with Generative Design Outcomes

5 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

10 hours to complete

Post Process a Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing

10 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 80 min), 5 readings, 3 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM GENERATIVE DESIGN FOR ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING

View all reviews

About the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization

Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder