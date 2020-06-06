This course introduces you to one of the more common applications of generative design: Additive Manufacturing or 3D printing as it’s also known. In this course, we explore the basics of geometry creation and the mindset shift needed to build a generative design—a deeper understanding of generative design, its parameters, and how to work with the results specifically aimed at making a 3D printed metal part. We develop insightful understanding of the generative workflow by exploring Autodesk® Fusion 360™ tools and combining them with the creative process of taking an idea to a 3D model. We'll learn how to focus on where a design is and isn’t and apply the generative design thinking process to define a study as we take a deeper dive into Fusion 360.
You’ll need a paid subscription to Autodesk® Fusion 360™ to complete these assignments. Review your access or payment options before enrolling.
Explain the CAD design process as applied to generative design.
Summarize the mindset for generative design.
Demonstrate knowledge and skills in more advanced Fusion 360 CAD workflows.
- Manufacturing Process Management
- Computer-Aided Design (CAD)
- Autodesk Fusion 360
- Mechanical Engineering
- Generative Design
Autodesk
What is Generative Design?
In Week 1, we’ll overview generative design and cover the fundamentals of creating preserve and obstacle geometry for setting up a generative design study. With generative design, it’s important to understand the mindset needed to set up a generative design study and control the areas where it can and can’t explore. Through obstacles to avoid and preserves to keep, we’ll appropriately create the basis of a generative shelf bracket.
Defining a Generative Setup
In Week 2, we'll expand into a generative design study utilizing the preserve and obstacle regions created in the prior week. We'll explore the various options and settings which will drive our generative outcomes and completely set up and solve a generative design study.
Working with Generative Design Outcomes
In Week 3, we’ll explore the process of viewing outcomes, selecting an appropriate iteration, and creating a design that can be further manipulated in Fusion 360.
Post Process a Generative Design for Additive Manufacturing
In Week 4, we’ll explore how to work with a generative design outcome in Fusion 360. Generative design outcomes can produce different results based on the complexity of the part. In these lessons, we’ll explore form tools and how to work with form geometry to finalize our shelf bracket for additive manufacturing.
It was a nice and good course to learn Fusion 360 for additive manufacturing
interesting and informative. If you don't have program you will need to read a lot to complete
best learning website with top notch courses which help to build career.❤❤❤
A great introduction to Generative, looking forward to completing the rest of the specialisation.
Quickly generate high-performing design alternatives—many that you’d never think of on your own—from a single idea. With generative design, there is no single solution. Instead, there are multiple great solutions. You choose the design that best fits your needs.
