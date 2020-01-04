Chevron Left
Designing a product is only part of the process. Now, can that product be manufactured? In many cases the end product is made up of an assembly of different pieces to simplify manufacturing. With generative design and additive manufacturing, we can now take a different approach to the process of designing and producing complex products by ultimately reducing the number of parts and steps in an assembly while optimizing a design for strength and weight reduction. You’ll need a paid subscription to Fusion 360 to complete the assignments in this course. Be sure to review your access or payment options before enrolling: https://www.autodesk.com/products/fusion-360 Want to take your learning to the next level? Complete the Autodesk Generative Design for Manufacturing Specialization, and you’ll unlock an additional Autodesk Credential as further recognition of your success! The Autodesk Credential comes with a digital badge and certificate, which you can add to your resume and share on social media platforms like LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter. Sharing your Autodesk Credential can signal to hiring managers that you’ve got the right skills for the job and you’re up on the latest industry trends like generative design. Enroll in the Specialization here: https://www.coursera.org/specializations/autodesk-generative-design-manufacturing Looking for Autodesk Fusion 360 certification prep courses? Check out additional learning resources to help you uplevel your skills: https://www.autodesk.com/learning...

AA

Feb 19, 2020

Challenging class. Loads and constrains are the core of the whole specialization. Be ready to apply little of math and deconstruct your thoughts of designs.

SM

May 8, 2020

the course was so good easy, clean, authentic and very even beginners can learn with little hustle. thank you, Coursera for providing the content.

By Nathan B

Jan 3, 2020

This course helps bring all of the skills of the previous Generative Design courses together and reaches the most depth.

By acintron

Feb 20, 2020

Challenging class. Loads and constrains are the core of the whole specialization. Be ready to apply little of math and deconstruct your thoughts of designs.

By Ahmad N

Jan 24, 2020

Great course. You will learn about the new fascinating technology in CAD called generative design. This technology will make an engineer's life much easier.

By Medipally S S

May 9, 2020

the course was so good easy, clean, authentic and very even beginners can learn with little hustle. thank you, Coursera for providing the content.

By raghuveer c

Apr 28, 2020

very good course for people who are intresred in fields like additive manufacturing and design

By Andrew H

Apr 2, 2020

Another highly structured and easy to follow course - thoroughly enjoyed!

By nithin c

May 22, 2020

Good explanation by instructor

By Sachin R

May 8, 2020

Really an amazing course.

By AMOL S W

May 26, 2020

Nice course

By Kasuntha M

Nov 19, 2020

Great course and highly recommend this. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.

By Patel D

Sep 30, 2020

It has helped me a lot thank you

By bhaskar r

Apr 2, 2021

Nice Course

By Gaurang P

Sep 16, 2020

nice one

