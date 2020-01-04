AA
Feb 19, 2020
Challenging class. Loads and constrains are the core of the whole specialization. Be ready to apply little of math and deconstruct your thoughts of designs.
SM
May 8, 2020
the course was so good easy, clean, authentic and very even beginners can learn with little hustle. thank you, Coursera for providing the content.
By Nathan B•
Jan 3, 2020
This course helps bring all of the skills of the previous Generative Design courses together and reaches the most depth.
By acintron•
Feb 20, 2020
Challenging class. Loads and constrains are the core of the whole specialization. Be ready to apply little of math and deconstruct your thoughts of designs.
By Ahmad N•
Jan 24, 2020
Great course. You will learn about the new fascinating technology in CAD called generative design. This technology will make an engineer's life much easier.
By Medipally S S•
May 9, 2020
the course was so good easy, clean, authentic and very even beginners can learn with little hustle. thank you, Coursera for providing the content.
By raghuveer c•
Apr 28, 2020
very good course for people who are intresred in fields like additive manufacturing and design
By Andrew H•
Apr 2, 2020
Another highly structured and easy to follow course - thoroughly enjoyed!
By nithin c•
May 22, 2020
Good explanation by instructor
By Sachin R•
May 8, 2020
Really an amazing course.
By AMOL S W•
May 26, 2020
Nice course
By Kasuntha M•
Nov 19, 2020
Great course and highly recommend this. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Patel D•
Sep 30, 2020
It has helped me a lot thank you
By bhaskar r•
Apr 2, 2021
Nice Course
By Gaurang P•
Sep 16, 2020
nice one