Design Computing: 3D Modeling in Rhinoceros with Python/Rhinoscript by University of Michigan

Why should a designer learn to code? As our world is increasingly impacted by the use of algorithms, designers must learn how to use and create design computing programs. Designers must go beyond the narrowly focused use of computers in the automation of simple drafting/modeling tasks and instead explore the extraordinary potential digitalization holds for design culture/practice. Structured around a series of fundamental design problems, this course will show you Python code in terms of its rules and syntax, and what we can do with it in its application and design. So, by the end of this course, you will know the fundamentals of Python and Rhino script, but importantly, through the lens of their application in geometrically focused design lessons and exercises. Subjects covered in this course - An introduction to Design Computing as a subject and why designers should learn to code. - The fundamentals of coding in the Python scripting language. By the end of the course students will be familiar with the basic structure and syntax of this language. - The understanding and application of Rhinoscriptsyntax, a native coding language in Rhinoceros that’s imported into Python, which allows one to create and control geometries through authoring code. - The application of Procedural Logics - the structuring of coding systems to produce variable geometric form. - The output of geometries in still and animate forms....

SK

Feb 20, 2021

it's really wonderful , high disciplined managed course. thanks\n\nI also thanks university of Michigan and prof. Glenn Wilcox

PS

Mar 13, 2021

Very good course. Explains the usefulness of Python scripting in CAD Application.

By Charles S

Sep 20, 2021

A reasonably heavy-duty course, but solid and worthwhile outcomes.

By anna f

Apr 25, 2021

I am new to Python, and very pleased to have found this MI course. Glen is clear, succinct, and makes all the complexity manageable and enjoyable. I am undertaking my own research and practice in Australia, and as such, the time frames, and different time zones and inability to have online live face to face or forum reviews means the reliance on videos and materials offered is very high, and I think as an introduction course Glen succeeds in providing that. I would highly recommend Glen and the course, and would love to see further advanced sessions as outlined in the outro.

By Tato A

Nov 16, 2021

This course is excellent. In addition to introducing you to python programming (I was a total layman), it teaches several Rhinoscript commands. The course is long, especially the last week. I am very grateful for the availability of this content.

By lo, i

Jan 11, 2021

Great logic and progress tutorial for a slow learner like me! (note that practice for each session is extremely helpful to understand the code)

By Sajjad s k

Feb 21, 2021

it's really wonderful , high disciplined managed course. thanks

I also thanks university of Michigan and prof. Glenn Wilcox

By SHIN H

Dec 24, 2020

Although I had language difficulties, it was a very enjoyable and fruitful time. Thank you so much.

By Pramod S

Mar 14, 2021

Very good course. Explains the usefulness of Python scripting in CAD Application.

By rajiv v

May 25, 2021

it is really helpful course. perfect pace and perfect teaching by Glenn Wilcox

By Arjun k

Nov 13, 2021

It was really helpful! a big thanks to University of Michigan

By Reyhaneh M G

Apr 17, 2022

The best course for initial phase in rhinoscript

By Nourhan E

Feb 28, 2021

Fantastic, structured, well-paced

By Zhehong Z

Jul 12, 2021

understandable and powerful

By Ahmed S

Jul 25, 2021

Great Experience!!!

By Nafi F

Jan 11, 2021

interesting course

By Marco E

Aug 8, 2021

super interesante

By ansh u

Jan 31, 2022

Awesome

