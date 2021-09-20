SK
Feb 20, 2021
it's really wonderful , high disciplined managed course. thanks\n\nI also thanks university of Michigan and prof. Glenn Wilcox
PS
Mar 13, 2021
Very good course. Explains the usefulness of Python scripting in CAD Application.
By Charles S•
Sep 20, 2021
A reasonably heavy-duty course, but solid and worthwhile outcomes.
By anna f•
Apr 25, 2021
I am new to Python, and very pleased to have found this MI course. Glen is clear, succinct, and makes all the complexity manageable and enjoyable. I am undertaking my own research and practice in Australia, and as such, the time frames, and different time zones and inability to have online live face to face or forum reviews means the reliance on videos and materials offered is very high, and I think as an introduction course Glen succeeds in providing that. I would highly recommend Glen and the course, and would love to see further advanced sessions as outlined in the outro.
By Tato A•
Nov 16, 2021
This course is excellent. In addition to introducing you to python programming (I was a total layman), it teaches several Rhinoscript commands. The course is long, especially the last week. I am very grateful for the availability of this content.
By lo, i•
Jan 11, 2021
Great logic and progress tutorial for a slow learner like me! (note that practice for each session is extremely helpful to understand the code)
By Sajjad s k•
Feb 21, 2021
By SHIN H•
Dec 24, 2020
Although I had language difficulties, it was a very enjoyable and fruitful time. Thank you so much.
By Pramod S•
Mar 14, 2021
By rajiv v•
May 25, 2021
it is really helpful course. perfect pace and perfect teaching by Glenn Wilcox
By Arjun k•
Nov 13, 2021
It was really helpful! a big thanks to University of Michigan
By Reyhaneh M G•
Apr 17, 2022
The best course for initial phase in rhinoscript
By Nourhan E•
Feb 28, 2021
Fantastic, structured, well-paced
By Zhehong Z•
Jul 12, 2021
understandable and powerful
By Ahmed S•
Jul 25, 2021
Great Experience!!!
By Nafi F•
Jan 11, 2021
interesting course
By Marco E•
Aug 8, 2021
super interesante
By ansh u•
Jan 31, 2022
Awesome