Arizona State University
3D Printing Technology Deep Dive and Use Cases
This course is part of Rapid Prototyping Using 3D Printing Specialization

Taught in English

Keng Hsu

Instructor: Keng Hsu

Beginner level

Recommended experience

9 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Students will investigate the working principles, applications, and limitations of various 3D printing technologies.

Skills you'll gain

Assessments

6 quizzes

There are 4 modules in this course

Welcome to “Introduction to 3D Printing Technology Deep Dive!” In this short course, you will learn about the working principles, applications, and limitations of various 3D printing technologies. After the course, you will be familiar with how to choose the right 3D printing technology to create proper prototypes.

What's included

1 reading

In this module, you will learn the technology principles, advantages, and disadvantages of metal and composite 3D printing technologies.

What's included

5 videos1 reading2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to the 3D printing techniques of doing ceramics and electronics prototyping, as well as design for 3D printing principles.

What's included

2 videos5 readings2 quizzes

In this module learners will be introduced to the landscape of the 3D printing industry.

What's included

1 video6 readings2 quizzes

Instructor ratings
4.3 (5 ratings)
Keng Hsu
Arizona State University
3 Courses2,041 learners

Arizona State University

