PK
Nov 5, 2019
I was waiting for this course from more than a year, since i had completed all the other courses of this series, hope to learn a lot from this wonderful exciting course, thanks to the instructors.
MK
Aug 7, 2020
A great course to start with 3D printing architecture and be familiar with different types of 3D printers and process parameter before, during and after printing.
By Hossein K•
May 18, 2020
He is just reading the lecture content, without giving complementary explanation. he could at least show the different elements that he is talking about them. Literally awful. It is by far my worst experience on Coursera.
By Mark E•
Mar 24, 2020
Many of the videos from week 4 on are missing demonstrations of the programs. This was brought up in some of the forums and the Coursera administrators were looking into it. The videos hint at demonstrating the slicer software but no demonstrations are shown. The same goes for the video describing model placement and support. The video doesn't demonstrate anything, and the homework assignment is based on the missing demonstration. Once the instructer's fix the course and include the missing portions of the videos it might be worth taking.
By Prashant K•
Nov 6, 2019
By Dhandhukia J A•
Aug 22, 2020
Great. But It Was Only Verbally. It was Kind of Tough to Understand.
By Yuri V•
Feb 20, 2020
Perfect structured, with love to 3d printing
By Lezly C•
Jul 5, 2020
The course content and the lectures are totally fine. The reason I'm giving 3 stars is because of two things:
1) Throughout the whole 3D printing course specialization, the thing that bothers me the most is the long wait to get assignments peer reviewed. It's taking days to get one assignment graded. The organizers of the course should definitely fix this problem.
2) In this course particularly, the transcripts (subtitles) of the video lectures were full of mistakes. Someone please take time to correct those issues.
Otherwise, the course is good. Thanks!
By I S•
May 17, 2020
This course was just a one way type of course. Only week 2 was a bit interactive. Proper demonstration was missing in this course. The resource files mentioned in the last of every video were not all present. This was the only course less interesting in the whole 3DP specialization.
By Nabham G•
May 12, 2020
Good content and information, a well-structured course with lots of assignments. The teaching style definitely needs to be improved. Monotonous reading was not that entertaining to learn but the content and resources provided were pretty good though.
By KUMARAPPAN M•
Jul 4, 2020
Peer Grade assessment is not appropriate for this course. Please ask a Common person to review all the assignments submitted or the person who created the course must review all the assignments submitted.
By Arturas P•
Jul 25, 2021
(Have years of experience, taking course only for the certification) TL;DR - unprofessional, better go on Youtube. While I can't say this course is false advertising and bad - it's not good. Far from it, knowing to what you get for free from famous Youtube channels. Not professional at all. The overwhelmingly positive reviews are not to be trusted. I'll forgive the lessons that are no more than monotonic reading of a script and slightly outdated content. But the general content and execution is very poor. Not enough visual examples on critical things - at one point the lecturer says "here are some visual examples" and literally gives none. At another point he literally uses hand gestures to demonstrate endstops instead of including a diagram / video. This is blatantly unprofessional! These are courses with the name of a university about engineering-level machines and the lecturer uses hand signs! My personal gripe - the content of the lectures is too poetical about technical things. There's a lot of unnecessary allegories for a very tech subject and in some cases, the way he describes things - in 10 years I haven't heard anyone in the desktop 3D printing world use such terms. Finally, what disappointed me a lot was that the course promises to teach you how to maintain and repair a 3D printer but there are NO SUCH LESSONS and in the short troubleshooting video the lecturer literally tells you to go online on manufacturer website or on social media groups... woopty-do! Sorry guys, it's harsh, but this course needs a rework if you're going to put a university name next to it.
By Francesco F•
Aug 17, 2020
To be honest, it was really hard to find motivation and enthusiasm to complete this course. Not only the videos were quite dull with simple narrative explanations (i.e. I could've read myself a book for the same result) and few or little animations, videos etc... but there was clear missing or poor editing in several videos: missing parts, repetitions, etc...
Definitely not at the same quality standard of other Coursera courses or courses of the same specialization... wait! This is part of a set of 5 courses which don't lead to a specialization: another point which could be improved.
By Santiago S•
Aug 28, 2020
It should be mentioned that coursera no longer offers the 3D Printing Specialization from UoI. I accomplished all of the courses only to find out that this title was no longer available.
By Sandeep G M•
May 20, 2020
Very boring!
By Muhammad D A•
Jun 28, 2020
This course gives me good knowledge about 3D printer history and types. I learned about printer parts and collaboration between them. for a new user like me, it gives knowledge about setting up printer for first use and how to keep the machine maintained and how to create job file that operates the printer. overall it's a great experience.
thanks for the course.
By Henrique M M•
Jun 16, 2020
Great in depth explanations! I've was very excited to start working in 3D printing and developing my skills in Additive Manufacturing, this course gave me knowledge to chose a printer and start building 3D model and printing.
Excellent experience!
By ivan p•
Oct 22, 2021
excelente curso, te da el empujón para entender y comenzar en el mundo de la impresión 3D de forma mas concreta y a su vez de poder entregar conocimientos con otros
By Mayank K•
Aug 8, 2020
By Fatih E Ç•
May 20, 2020
The course is very informing and well thought but I think all 3d printing course should be renew each year because of the advancement on the area.
By Aditya G•
Jun 22, 2020
this is an excellent course. everything was perfectly scheduled and it is very useful.
By Chetty N•
Aug 20, 2020
ITS A VERY INFORMATIVE AND EXCELLENT COURSE FOR ALL BEGINERS .
By Samarth B•
May 28, 2020
Fantastic Course Contain, I highly Recommended
By Shaik N (•
Apr 15, 2021
it is very intresting course
By KARTHIK A B•
Aug 28, 2020
AWESOME EXPERIENCE
By Venkata S R S K•
Sep 3, 2020
good and useful
By Siddharth V•
Apr 13, 2020
Great course.