SJ
Oct 27, 2020
It was nice experience to get updated with application areas of 3D printing. Course content and evaluation is good. I recommend this course for all who are looking forward to work in this area.
DR
May 18, 2020
Excellent course for those who wants to take up 3D printing as a research career and also for the people who wants to emerge as an entrepreneur in 3D printing.
By Dan•
Apr 20, 2020
This course is horrible. Much of the content is out-of-date. For example, the professor names numerous companies in this video that are working on 3D printing, but some went out-of-business three years ago or are completely irrelevant now due to the rapid maturation of the technology.
The worst part of this course is the grading system. I work hard and conduct plenty of research to ensure that I submit thorough answers to my classmates in accordance with the instructor's guidelines. In return I get classmates who barely speak English that knock down my grades because that don't care and/or don't understand my response. I'm getting punished for working hard. These classmates are the same ones that give non-sense answers to class discussion, post answers like "Hiii" to a serious question, and make the course seem like a joke overall.
With outdated material and classmates who are a joke and grade unfairly, I have no issue un-enrolling ASAP (I'm about to!). I would never pay ANY money to get a certificate from this University and this professor, and I feel like this has been a complete waste of my time. I seriously doubt I will give any attention to Coursera in the future.
By NISHANT T•
Jul 6, 2018
One of the finest courses (online) regarding 3D printing, consistency and visualization was optimum and would like to do more of such courses.
By Ubong E•
Sep 13, 2016
This course is very interesting, enlightening and a wonderful introduction especially for learners with no prior experience with 3D printing.
By Onkar Z•
Feb 6, 2018
GREAT COURSE! Really helped me to understand various fields of 3D printing application and developed my interest in 3D printing technology.
By Matteo P•
Jun 21, 2016
I do not find very interesting this course. too many interviews. It could works for the first course, but not for the second. I was expecting to have more technical material and lessons.
By Yauhen P•
Jun 7, 2016
A lot of speaking without any sense. Skip it at all cost
By Gaurav M•
Mar 1, 2019
A simple course that helps you discover the process capabilities of 3D-Printing.
By yashar k s•
Jun 11, 2018
Good course
By Christopher P•
Sep 21, 2021
Good overview - should update to some of the more recent info given how quickly 3D printing has advanced.
By Abdoulelah H•
Oct 2, 2021
The videos feel old, lots of interviews
By Liam H•
Jun 21, 2016
While there is some interesting content, particuarly in the last week on design thinking, some of the course topics don't seem to hold together well, and the videos include a lot of monotonous talking heads. While this conveys the benefit of being able to listen to some of the videos without consistently watching, the interview questions asked of speakers are sometimes printed on the screen and not asked verbally. If you're not watching, you miss the questions. I would like to see this course refocused on design thinking for 3D printing, with other applications interspersed as examples rather than constituting the lion's share of the course. I believe that format would both be more engaging and do a better job of delivering skills with more opportunity for practice.
By Abdullah A•
Oct 4, 2021
Some material in week 1 is out dated and need update which I have been asked in the quiz to answer.
The course looks more as a documentary show other than being as a learning material.
By Oleg R•
Nov 26, 2016
This course doesn't contain any new information. It does not teach you but just excitedly shows commonly known facts.
There are better ways to invest your time.
By Matthew S O•
Mar 1, 2021
Material is already outdated.
By Lauren L•
Dec 4, 2016
This is a really good survey class in the potential of 3d printing, with examples of how individuals can empower themselves and others without the obstacles of traditional tooling, with a relatively short learning curve and low investment. It also demonstrates the ways in which, now and increasingly in the future, we'll all be capable of designing the solutions to our own problems with increasing agility!
The only thing that could make it better would be to have more design challenges!
Thanks!
By Joseph F•
Aug 29, 2016
If you are interested in having a deeper insight of the 3D printing technology, I recommend this course. There are no prerequisites, all you need is the desire to learn. This course will introduce to to you the different 3D manufacturing methods, and present to you to 3D printing companies that are presently actively. If you want to transitions into the 3D printing field, I believe this course is a good start.
By Amirabbas M•
Dec 26, 2017
D E F I N I T E L Y R E C O M M E N D E D C O U R S E
Excellent course, well organised, Clear pathway and very close to the real world industry! The resources for the reading are very useful and also the guests are wonderful! course, well organized and very close to the real world industry! The resources for the reading are very useful and also the guests are wonderful!
By Lezly C•
Jun 18, 2020
The course on 3D printing applications was very helpful and it had so many essential takeaways which could be applied to my work in medical device innovation. My only suggestion for improvement is: "Please find a better method for peer review assignments section, because it taking really long time for the assignments to get graded and to pass the course. Kindly solve this issue!"
By Ayushi T•
Sep 10, 2020
It has been a very good experience of joining this course. I have surely got the exposure of various applications of 3D printing through this specially designed course. Special Thanks to Mr. Vishal who has provided us the view point of technology experts during this course.
By Ken O•
Jul 18, 2017
Great follow on to the introduction class. The instructor shared some very interesting use cases that gave "life" to the topics being discussed. I also downloaded and kept for future use at work the T. Brown article on Human Centered Design...good stuff.
By Ana R R•
Dec 8, 2016
A really challenging and enriching course about the amazing world of 3D Printing. In this course you will discover the unimaginable amount of applications that 3D Printing offers and will open your mind in ways you didn't think possible!
By VINAY K P•
Apr 14, 2020
The course on 3D Printing Applications is tremendous and we have learned the things about design from garbage to product, importance of IPR, Copy Rights, Trade Mark, and thinking Out-Of box for sustainable development of Universe.
By Fred J F•
Dec 15, 2016
Progress is in a state of flux, so one must reach out to the best in academia on any particular subject to get a realistic update of technology. This course will help you catch up to design thinking and doing. Get it and do it.
By Joel W•
Mar 18, 2019
Good course. My favorite parts - the excellent examples of how 3D printing can be used to change and improve lives at a cost that is affordable to people. This struck a deep chord with me. I'm glad it was a focus in the course.
By zeynep•
Nov 8, 2020
This course contains well-organized data on 3D printing with the latest trends and explains them clearly for all interested people. In this respect, those who are curious about 3D printing can benefit from this course.