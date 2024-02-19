The Advanced Tools for Digital Marketing Analytics course explores cutting-edge tools and technologies that are transforming the landscape of digital marketing analytics such as marketing automation and scaling strategies, predictive analytics and algorithms, video and mobile marketing trends, as well as artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and ethics. You’ll also walk through preparing a portfolio and supporting a career change to digital marketing analyst.
There are 4 modules in this course
In this module, you will enter the exciting world of marketing automation and explore its role in streamlining marketing processes.
9 videos7 readings7 assignments
In this module, you will explore predictive analytics and its applications in the realm of digital marketing.
6 videos6 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt
In this module, you will explore the exciting world of video marketing and mobile marketing and their significant impact on the digital marketing landscape.
8 videos5 readings7 assignments
In this module, you will explore the powerful intersection of AI, machine learning, and digital marketing. You'll also examine the ethical considerations that arise with the implementation of AI and envisioning the potential impacts of future advancements. You will also focus on career and job search tasks to help prepare you for a marketing analyst role.
13 videos10 readings8 assignments
Entry-Level professionals looking to start a new career as a Digital Marketing Analyst. Interested learners may be making a career switch, currently have marketing experience, or have minimal experience in data analytics. Professionals with strong public relations, communications, problem solving, time management, interpersonal, and organizational skills.
Experience with spreadsheets such as Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets and presentation slides such as Microsoft PowerPoint or Google Slides is a plus but not required.
A digital marketing analyst utilizes data analysis tools and methodologies to evaluate the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, assess user engagement, and derive insights to optimize marketing strategies across various digital channels. They synthesize data from multiple sources, create comprehensive reports, and collaborate with marketing teams to enhance campaign performance and improve the overall digital presence of a brand or organization.