Unilever
Advanced Tools for Digital Marketing Analytics
This course is part of Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate

Taught in English

Unilever Team

Instructor: Unilever Team

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

February 2024

Assessments

27 assignments

Build your Marketing expertise

This course is part of the Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Professional Certificate.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate from Unilever
There are 4 modules in this course

In this module, you will enter the exciting world of marketing automation and explore its role in streamlining marketing processes.

What's included

9 videos7 readings7 assignments

In this module, you will explore predictive analytics and its applications in the realm of digital marketing.

What's included

6 videos6 readings5 assignments1 discussion prompt

In this module, you will explore the exciting world of video marketing and mobile marketing and their significant impact on the digital marketing landscape.

What's included

8 videos5 readings7 assignments

In this module, you will explore the powerful intersection of AI, machine learning, and digital marketing. You'll also examine the ethical considerations that arise with the implementation of AI and envisioning the potential impacts of future advancements. You will also focus on career and job search tasks to help prepare you for a marketing analyst role.

What's included

13 videos10 readings8 assignments

Instructor

Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,693 learners

Offered by

Unilever

