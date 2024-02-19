Unilever
Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate
Unilever Digital Marketing Analyst Professional Certificate

Unlock your future in digital marketing analytics.. Build job-ready skills for an in-demand career as a digital marketing analyst. No degree or prior experience required.

Taught in English

Unilever Team

2,985 already enrolled

Professional Certificate - 4 course series

Earn a career credential that demonstrates your expertise
Skills you'll gain

Customer Understanding and Digital Marketing Channels

Course 1
20 hours
4.8 (40 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Market Segmentation
Category: 6Ps
Category: digital marketing channels
Category: Customer Journey Map
Category: Sostac

Measurement and Analysis

Course 2
27 hours
4.9 (10 ratings)

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Web Analytics
Category: SEO optimization
Category: Google Analytics 4
Category: RACE Planning Framework
Category: Value Propositions

Campaign Performance Reporting, Visualization, & Improvement

Course 3
21 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Multi-touch attribution
Category: ANSOFF Matrix
Category: Data storytelling
Category: Assess ROI

Advanced Tools for Digital Marketing Analytics

Course 4
20 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Predictive Analytics
Category: Mobile Marketing
Category: Marketing Automation
Category: Machine Learning
Category: scaling strategies
Category: Ethics

Unilever Team
Unilever
8 Courses8,766 learners

Unilever

