With an expected growth rate of 18%, there hasn’t been a better time to enter the field of digital marketing analytics. In this program, you’ll learn in-demand skills like data analysis, customer segmentation, and SEO optimization to get job-ready in less than 4 months, with no prior experience needed.
Digital marketing analysts are responsible for collecting and interpreting data to evaluate the performance of digital marketing efforts, improve strategies, and contribute to achieving marketing goals and objectives.
This program will teach you the essential tasks, analytics, tools, and methodologies utilized by entry-level analysts. You’ll gain experience through hands-on projects, and apply your skills effectively in real-world scenarios.
By the end of this program, you’ll be able to:
Describe fundamental marketing concepts such as customer personas, customer segmentation, marketing funnels, and value propositions.
Apply marketing planning frameworks to prove a structured approach to developing, implementing and evaluating digital marketing strategies.
Segment customers and create customer journey maps.
Utilize web analytics, specifically Google Analytics 4 to perform SEO analysis, create custom reports, and design conversion events.
Use data storytelling techniques to present insights.
Describe data-driven marketing strategies.
Assess and optimize ROI.
Enhance campaign performance through ongoing analysis.
Applied Learning Project
This program is focused on building real-world experience. You’ll take on the role of an entry-level analyst working for a fictitious consumer goods company to market a new fictitious product. With over 30 unique assignments, you’ll use spreadsheets and Google Analytics to analyze data and make recommendations. Some specific tasks you will be asked to do include:
Optimize a website for search engines.
Develop a social media content and metrics plan
Document campaign performance testing insights