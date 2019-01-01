Profile

Carmen Rojas

Digital Marketing Analytics and Data Expert

    Bio

    I built my 20-year career on the business pillars of sales and marketing. I have supervised teams, hired staff, optimized marketing messages, and managed consumer sales and marketing from the storefront to the board room. Along the way, I have answered questions such as what to sell, how to sell, when to sell, and most importantly why people buy. I enjoy using data to solve problems and have completed more than 15 classes and certifications to fine-tune my data analysis skills. I get excited about creating predictive customer models to help companies to laser target their marketing messages to the ideal target audience.

    Courses

    Analyze Survey Data with Tableau

    Approve Social Media Posts with Zapier and Trello

    How to Visualize Research Data in Tableau

    Automate Blog Advertisements with Zapier

    How to Analyze Tweet Engagement with Twitter Analytics

    Get Started With Tableau

    Build Critical Path Visualizations in Tableau and Excel

    Get Started with Facebook Messenger for a Business

    Use Python for Non-Data Role

    Create Geovisualizations in Tableau

    Automating Sales Tasks with Zapier

    Visualize Financial Data In Tableau

    Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public

    Master the Art of Data Visualization With Tableau Public

    How To Create A Sales Forecast In Tableau

    How To Create An Interactive Resume On Tableau

    Create Digital Marketing Campaign Dashboards in Tableau

    Analyze Digital Marketing Spend in Tableau

    Advertise YouTube Videos with Zapier

    Create a Targeted Ad With Facebook Audience Insights

    How to Setup Facebook Messenger for a Business

    Create Interactive Graphs in Tableau

    Create a Custom Marketing Analytics Dashboard in Data Studio

    How to get more followers by creating a video tweet

    How To Create Effective Metrics

    Choosing Which Method Is Best For Illustrating Data

    How to Create a Gantt Chart in Tableau

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder