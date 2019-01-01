I built my 20-year career on the business pillars of sales and marketing. I have supervised teams, hired staff, optimized marketing messages, and managed consumer sales and marketing from the storefront to the board room. Along the way, I have answered questions such as what to sell, how to sell, when to sell, and most importantly why people buy. I enjoy using data to solve problems and have completed more than 15 classes and certifications to fine-tune my data analysis skills. I get excited about creating predictive customer models to help companies to laser target their marketing messages to the ideal target audience.