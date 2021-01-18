About this Course

What you will learn

  • academic English language skills to communicate effectively in spoken and written contexts

  • strategies to read academic materials and take notes more efficiently

  • guidelines for common assignments in undergraduate courses such as academic presentations and essay writing

Skills you will gain

  • Academic Writing
  • listening
  • academic reading
  • oral presentations
  • note-taking
Rice University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

7 hours to complete

Listening, Speaking and Critical Thinking

7 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 21 min), 7 readings, 7 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Writer's Workshop

6 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 25 min), 7 readings, 8 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

8 hours to complete

Reading and Note Taking

8 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 14 min), 8 readings, 9 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Application Project

2 hours to complete
1 reading

