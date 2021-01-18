The English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate non-credit course is for students with a (minimum) high-intermediate level of English. This certificate course is designed to help domestic and international students develop the academic skills necessary for success in undergraduate studies at an American university while strengthening their English proficiency.
About this Course
What you will learn
academic English language skills to communicate effectively in spoken and written contexts
strategies to read academic materials and take notes more efficiently
guidelines for common assignments in undergraduate courses such as academic presentations and essay writing
Skills you will gain
- Academic Writing
- listening
- academic reading
- oral presentations
- note-taking
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Listening, Speaking and Critical Thinking
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the undergraduate level.
Writer's Workshop
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for academic writing at the undergraduate level.
Reading and Note Taking
In this module, we will learn some skills necessary for reading and taking notes about academic texts and at the undergraduate level.
Application Project
The Pre-Collegiate application project is the final module of the English and Academic Preparation Program. In this module, you will not learn new information as you did in the previous modules, but rather apply the knowledge and skills you learned from the other modules in this academic certificate in order to complete a series of four tasks.
Reviews
TOP REVIEWS FROM ENGLISH AND ACADEMIC PREPARATION - PRE-COLLEGIATE
Хороший курс английского языка. Много интересных тем и новых слов в копилку. Интересные видеозадания. Достаточно сложно. Спасибо!
I love coursera. I would like to say thank you for making us a big part of big community. I recommended Coursera, it's 100% so amazing.
I learn form this course about the english academic skills necessary for listening to and speaking about academic topics at the undergraduate level.
This class was great. I learn a lot of note-taking and writing. It was easy to follow through.
Frequently Asked Questions
