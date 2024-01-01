Dr. Rachel Kraut is the Director of Innovative Academic Programs, Language Programs, and an adjunct professor at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University. She works as part of the administrative team of the Intensive English Program, the Foreign Language Program and as leader of the language programs online initiative. She also serves as a volunteer peer reviewer for the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA) and is a Director-at-Large for the EnglishUSA board and the TexTESOLIV board. Beyond language program management, Rachel has also worked as a consultant in language teacher professional development for public school districts, a content developer, an ESL instructor, and in pre-service teacher education. Her research interests lie in language program administration, language teacher training, program evaluation, language assessment, and online language learning.