Profile

Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Director of Innovative Academic Programs, Language Programs

    Bio

    Dr. Rachel Kraut is the Director of Innovative Academic Programs, Language Programs, and an adjunct professor at the Glasscock School of Continuing Studies at Rice University. She works as part of the administrative team of the Intensive English Program, the Foreign Language Program and as leader of the language programs online initiative. She also serves as a volunteer peer reviewer for the Commission on English Language Program Accreditation (CEA) and is a Director-at-Large for the EnglishUSA board and the TexTESOLIV board. Beyond language program management, Rachel has also worked as a consultant in language teacher professional development for public school districts, a content developer, an ESL instructor, and in pre-service teacher education. Her research interests lie in language program administration, language teacher training, program evaluation, language assessment, and online language learning.

    Courses - English

    Academic Success for English Learners

    English and Academic Preparation - Grad Track

    English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate

    The Role of Culture in Teaching English Learners

    Using Educational Technology with English Learners

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses