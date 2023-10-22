Using Educational Technology with English Learners

This course is designed for early career teachers to learn about evaluating and incorporating technology into the classroom to engage students, especially English learners (ELs). Teachers face the challenging expectation of helping ELs achieve grade-level standards and to develop additional 21st century skills, including citizenship, collaboration, creativity, communication, character, and critical thinking. Selecting and utilizing appropriate, high-quality educational technology as part of the learning process can motivate students and facilitate academic success.
Apply best practices to select and use educational technology effectively with English learners.
Increase your own digital literacy skills as a teacher, and learn how to support digital literacy development in English learners.
Discover new ideas for teaching 21st century skills to English learners through educational technology.
There are 4 modules in this course
In Module 1, you will learn about the importance of digital literacy and facilitating other 21st century skills with technology in the classroom. We'll briefly explore the history of computer-assisted language learning (CALL), and discover how you can implement CALL components to engage English learners. Wrap up the module and prepare for the rest of the course by reflecting on your experience and comfort level incorporating technology into meaningful learning activities.
In module 2, you'll learn about citizenship (or culture skills) and collaboration as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher about considerations for assessing collaborative projects that involve technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about principles of universal design (UDL) that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.
In module 3, you'll learn about creativity and communication as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher and experts in the fields of communication studies and psychology about considerations for teaching and assessing creativity and communication using technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about accessibility guidelines that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.
In module 4, you'll learn about character and critical thinking as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher and experts in the fields of social policy and education about considerations for teaching and assessing character and critical thinking using technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about copyright law and open source media that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.
