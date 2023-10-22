Rice University
Using Educational Technology with English Learners
Rice University

Using Educational Technology with English Learners

This course is part of Introduction to Teaching English Learners Specialization

Taught in English

Alice Llanos
Rachel Kraut, Ph.D.

Instructors: Alice Llanos

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Beginner level

Recommended experience

16 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Apply best practices to select and use educational technology effectively with English learners.

  • Increase your own digital literacy skills as a teacher, and learn how to support digital literacy development in English learners.

  • Discover new ideas for teaching 21st century skills to English learners through educational technology.

Skills you'll gain

There are 4 modules in this course

In Module 1, you will learn about the importance of digital literacy and facilitating other 21st century skills with technology in the classroom. We'll briefly explore the history of computer-assisted language learning (CALL), and discover how you can implement CALL components to engage English learners. Wrap up the module and prepare for the rest of the course by reflecting on your experience and comfort level incorporating technology into meaningful learning activities.

In module 2, you'll learn about citizenship (or culture skills) and collaboration as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher about considerations for assessing collaborative projects that involve technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about principles of universal design (UDL) that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.

In module 3, you'll learn about creativity and communication as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher and experts in the fields of communication studies and psychology about considerations for teaching and assessing creativity and communication using technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about accessibility guidelines that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.

In module 4, you'll learn about character and critical thinking as crucial 21st century skills. We'll introduce some practical classroom activities and projects that incorporate educational technology to help English learners develop these skills. You'll hear from a highly-experienced teacher and experts in the fields of social policy and education about considerations for teaching and assessing character and critical thinking using technology. We will introduce need-to-know information about copyright law and open source media that may impact your selection of educational technology in the classroom. Finally, we end the module by demonstrating how to evaluate educational technology for use with English learners. After becoming familiar with this week's evaluation rubric, we'll ask you to do the same.

Instructors

Alice Llanos
Rice University
5 Courses134,801 learners

Offered by

Rice University

