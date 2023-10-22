Culture and language are inextricably linked. As teachers, we are often faced with the challenge of teaching both language and elements of culture to our English learners. When these students join our classes, they come equipped with knowledge about their own culture, which may or may not have the same norms and values as the new one they find themselves in. It is not our job, as teachers, to prove that one culture is better than another. Instead, it’s our goal to understand how culture influences one’s identity, affirm our students’ identities in the classroom, and use best practices to teach intercultural communicative competence and promote acceptance and respect for those who are different from us.
The Role of Culture in Teaching English Learners
Discover new ideas for teaching and assessing cultural knowledge and intercultural communicative competence.
Learn how to incorporate culturally responsive teaching methods into your everyday classroom practices.
Understand the multi-dimensional nature of culture and its importance in teaching English learners.
There are 4 modules in this course
In Module 1, you will learn about the complex construct of culture and the various factors that influence it. We'll explore the concepts of personal, social, cultural, and linguistic identities and how we can affirm our students' identities in the classroom. You will be able to distinguish between the processes of enculturation and acculturation in order to better understand your English learners' perspectives of learning a new culture. We wrap up the module by reflecting on your own cultural background and the ways in which your life experiences and influences relate to your current points of view.
6 videos9 readings3 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
Module 2 is all about becoming comfortable with culture, for both teachers and students. We'll become aware of possible implicit biases and power dynamics between teacher and students that may impact learning in the classroom. We'll introduce the concept of culture shock and discuss ways to help newcomer English learners adjust to their new learning environment. You will discover how asset-based pedagogy models, including Culturally Responsive Teaching (CRT), can foster academic success for English learners. We wrap up the module by evaluating curriculum for elements of culturally responsive teaching.
6 videos10 readings3 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
In module 3, we will learn about the fundamental connection between culture and communication. You'll discover how culture affects language use and how language and thought are windows into cultural points of view. We introduce the crucial construct of intercultural communicative competence (ICC) and best practices to teach and assess it. You'll define a speech community and gain an understanding of the many speech communities your English learners have to navigate on a daily basis. We wrap up the module by evaluating a lesson for elements of ICC.
6 videos11 readings3 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
The final module in the course aims to provide more practical tips for incorporating culture into the classroom across grade levels and subject areas. You will hear from experts about the various ways in which they have implemented culturally responsive teaching in math, STEM, art, and history. We'll review some traditional classroom activities for teaching about culture. You will gain insight into the best methods for and challenges of assessing cultural knowledge and ICC. We'll also highlight awareness of cultural biases in assessment and how to avoid them. The module wraps up with a lesson planning assignment in which you'll be asked to incorporate activities to teach ICC, cultural content knowledge, or implement culturally responsive teaching methods.
6 videos12 readings3 quizzes1 peer review1 discussion prompt
