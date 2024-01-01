Alice Llanos has a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics from the University of South Florida. She has 20 years of experience working with students of all ages and backgrounds. The majority of Alice's experience has been in the Intensive English Program at Rice University where she teaches academic English to adults in face-to-face and online classes and creates materials and courses for the online ESL program. She often gives presentations at local and international TESOL conferences. She was awarded "Teacher of the Year" in 2018 by TexTESOL IV, her local TESOL chapter.