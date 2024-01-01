Profile

Alice Llanos

Instructor & Content Developer

    Bio

    Alice Llanos has a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics from the University of South Florida. She has 20 years of experience working with students of all ages and backgrounds. The majority of Alice's experience has been in the Intensive English Program at Rice University where she teaches academic English to adults in face-to-face and online classes and creates materials and courses for the online ESL program. She often gives presentations at local and international TESOL conferences. She was awarded "Teacher of the Year" in 2018 by TexTESOL IV, her local TESOL chapter.

    Courses - English

    Academic Success for English Learners

    English and Academic Preparation - Grad Track

    English and Academic Preparation - Pre-Collegiate

    The Role of Culture in Teaching English Learners

    Using Educational Technology with English Learners

    Other topics to explore

    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses