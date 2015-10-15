About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series Specialization
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English
Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

ELL Language and Communication Skills Across the Curriculum

4 hours to complete
11 videos (Total 48 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

ELL Cognitive and Learning SKills Across the Curriculum

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Lesson Planning with the ELL in Mind

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 43 min), 6 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Materials and Lesson Delivery

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 44 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

About the ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series Specialization

ELL Success in the Content Classroom: Teacher Toolbox Series

