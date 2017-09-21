Learners will be introduced to designing lesson plans based on principles and knowledge of learning objectives, assessment plans, methods, materials, and learning activities. Learners will find and prepare appropriate teaching materials through careful analysis, adaptation and creation of professional resources. Learners will also reflect on the cohesion between lesson design and teaching philosophies.
Manage classroom time with lesson plans
Describe the difference between memory and knowledge learning
Motivate students with warm-up activities
Understand the concept of content "stickiness"
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Basic Instructional Design
In this module, learners are introduced to lesson design based on theorists such as Robert Gagne and Benjamin Bloom. Learners are introduced to concepts to both begin a lesson (gain attention, state objectives, stimulate recall) and give a lesson (present the content, provide learning guidance, elicit performance). This module also introduces learners to a general lesson plan template that will be used throughout the course and to basic classroom management skills.
Activating Background Knowledge and Objective Discussions
In this module, learners are introduced to warm up activities, and how warm ups not only can introduce a lesson's theme but also can be used to connect that theme to previous learner knowledge and previous lessons. Objective discussions are also introduced, and advice about when and how to give objective discussions is given.
Presenting Instruction and Modeling
Learners are introduced to the concepts of presenting instruction and modeling. Learners are introduced to the concept of "stickiness," and given several words of advice on how to make content sticky. Modeling is also depicted as a way in which to help learners to see what teachers are trying to explain, and can be a powerful form of instruction itself. Learners are counseled to have more than one model, and are cautioned about presenting models too early.
Guided to Independent Practice
In this module, learners are introduced to the importance of guided and independent practices of lesson planning. In our "Three Teachers" videos, learners will view different examples, both strong and weak, of teachers facilitate guided and independent practices and receive breakdowns and analysis of each teacher.
FIVE STAR COURSE. Thank you Dr. Shane Dixon and Jessica Cinco for this fantastic course and interesting presentation, I recommend and advise all ESL/ EFL teachers to join the course.
This is a great course. I learned about lesson planning step by step. I am sure this will be of great help for me in my career as a novice teacher. Thanks for those who made it possible!
This course was a bit of a challenge compared to the last one. It requires you to watch videos multiple times and really pay attention. I enjoyed the work and lesson planning.
For sure this course has helped me think again about how I design and assess lessons! It saved me. Many thanks to all instructors. Thank you once again. Look forward to attending the next course.
