What you will learn

  • Manage classroom time with lesson plans

  • Describe the difference between memory and knowledge learning

  • Motivate students with warm-up activities

  • Understand the concept of content "stickiness"

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Approx. 21 hours to complete
English

Arizona State University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Basic Instructional Design

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 4 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Activating Background Knowledge and Objective Discussions

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 45 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Presenting Instruction and Modeling

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 38 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Guided to Independent Practice

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 33 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes

