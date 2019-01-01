Dr. Justin Shewell has a Ph.D. in Educational Technology from Arizona State University, and a Master’s degree in TESOL from Brigham Young University. He has taught English for more than 15 years in several countries and in several states in the United States. He has published articles and book chapters on the use of technology in teaching English and improving teacher performance. His research interests include effective integration of technology into various curricular settings, the use of video in improving teacher and student performance, teaching pronunciation and vocabulary, and effective online instructional methods.