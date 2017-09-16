In the final Capstone Project, you will apply the skills you learned by doing practice teaching. You will build on your assignments from the previous courses to refine your lesson plans and video-tape yourself presenting the lesson. You will submit a total of ten videos. If you have completed Teach English Now! Part 1 and Teach English Now! Part 2, you will submit your work for expert review to receive your ASU 150-hour TESOL Certificate from ASU, in addition to your Coursera certificates.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Module 1: Planning and Teaching Reading/Writing Lessons
Welcome to Module 1 of the Capstone 2 Project for Teach English Now!: Part 2. We know that you have worked hard to get to this point and are anxious to apply all you have learned. In the first module of this course, you will be planning and teaching two technology enriched reading/writing lessons.
Module 2: Planning and Teaching Listening/Speaking Lessons
In Module 2, you'll be planning and teaching two technology enriched listening/speaking lessons.
Module 3: Planning and Teaching Grammar and Pronunciation Lessons
In Module 3, you'll be planning and teaching grammar and pronunciation lessons. First, you'll create your lesson plans and then you'll film your micro teaching videos.
Module 4: Teacher Toolbox
In Lesson 1 of Module 4, participants share a teaching tip with each other in order to build or add to an existing "teacher toolbox." NOTE: All participants should complete Lesson 1. The assignments in Lesson 2 of Module 4 must be completed by those who have not completed Specialization 1.
