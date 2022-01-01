About this Specialization

This specialization is the second of two specializations that make up the TESOL Certificate from Arizona State University. This Specialization builds on the theories learned in TESOL Certificate, Part 1: Teach English Now! Foundational Principles. It covers the design and implementation of reading and writing, listening and speaking, and technology enriched activities, as well as a teaching practicum. In the final Capstone Project, developed by international educators and TESOL specialists at ASU’s Global Launch, you’ll apply the skills you learned by demonstrating your ability to teach through video recordings and by reflecting on your own and others’ teaching. When you complete both Specializations, you will submit your work for expert review to receive your ASU 150-hour TESOL Certificate, in addition to your Coursera certificates.
Beginner Level
Approximately 6 months to complete
Suggested pace of 4 hours/week
English
How the Specialization Works

There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Teach English Now! Second Language Reading, Writing, and Grammar

Teach English Now! Second Language Listening, Speaking, and Pronunciation

Teach English Now! Technology Enriched Teaching

Teach English Now! Capstone Project 2

Instructors

Offered by

Arizona State University

Frequently Asked Questions

