Dr. Shane Dixon

Senior International Educator

    Dr. Dixon has designed teacher training and custom programs for groups from China, Korea, Japan, Iraq, Peru, and Mexico, and has created language programs for companies such as General Electric (Brazil), LG (Korea), and Toyota (Japan). Most recently, Dr. Dixon was academic lead for a large scale (500 person) English teacher training program sponsored by the Mexican government. He is currently designing ASU's online TESOL certificate program on the Coursera platform. Dr. Dixon has taught and managed an English program in Venezuela. He holds a doctorate in educational technology from Arizona State University and a master’s in English language planning and policy from Brigham Young University.

    Teach English Now! Second Language Reading, Writing, and Grammar

    Teach English Now! Lesson Design and Assessment

    Teach English Now! Capstone Project 2

    Teach English Now! Theories of Second Language Acquisition

    Teach English Now! Technology Enriched Teaching

    Teach English Now! Foundational Principles

    Teach English Now! Capstone Project 1

    Teach English Now! Second Language Listening, Speaking, and Pronunciation

