Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

5 hours to complete

Overcoming Reading Difficulties: Dorothy in the Land of Oz

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 62 min), 5 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Reading Strategies: The Tortoise and the Hare

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 35 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Overcoming Writing Difficulties: Hansel and Gretel, or How to Literally Get Out of a Jam

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 31 min), 2 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Writing Techniques: Aladdin and the 1,000 Arabian Nights

4 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 43 min), 3 readings, 4 quizzes

