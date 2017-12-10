In this course, you will learn ideas for teaching reading and writing courses, and how to include grammar instruction within them. Learn how to help students with differing types of reading problems and how to implement both intensive and extensive reading strategies. Learn strategies to engage students in the stages of writing--pre-writing, writing, and post-writing. Find out about different writing problems that students may encounter. Incorporate grammar through the use of noticing and input enhancement.
About this Course
Offered by
Arizona State University
Arizona State University has developed a new model for the American Research University, creating an institution that is committed to excellence, access and impact. ASU measures itself by those it includes, not by those it excludes. ASU pursues research that contributes to the public good, and ASU assumes major responsibility for the economic, social and cultural vitality of the communities that surround it.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Overcoming Reading Difficulties: Dorothy in the Land of Oz
In this module, learners are introduced to some of the basic principles of reading, as well as three basic types of reading problems common in TESOL. Learners will gain insight into how to overcome these basic types of reading problems through a careful understanding of principles such as prediction, involvement, and authenticity.
Reading Strategies: The Tortoise and the Hare
In this module, learners are introduced to two different types of reading strategies: extensive and intensive. Strategies for intensive reading, such as skimming and scanning, are introduced. Strategies for extensive reading, such as reading for pleasure and reading for connection are also discussed.
Overcoming Writing Difficulties: Hansel and Gretel, or How to Literally Get Out of a Jam
In this module, learners are introduced to the writing process, with attention paid to pre-writing, writing, and post-writing activities. Learners also explore the concepts of recursion and appropriation.
Writing Techniques: Aladdin and the 1,000 Arabian Nights
In this module, learners are given the opportunity to learn about strategies from good writers, in particular, how good writing is generated from reading, speaking, and critical thinking. Learners are also introduced to the six traits of writing, and the need to consider both voice and audience.
Reviews
- 5 stars93.67%
- 4 stars4.59%
- 3 stars0.83%
- 2 stars0.39%
- 1 star0.49%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACH ENGLISH NOW! SECOND LANGUAGE READING, WRITING, AND GRAMMAR
This is a highly recommended course. Its worth doing because one is acquainted with strategies especially writing strategies that will help one deal with the skill easily. Do it, you ill love it
I'm not sure words can express what my experience on this course is like. I can only hope to be great teachers like you in the future. This is by far the best course on Coursera 😍😍😍😍
I was afraid of this one (teaching reading and writing) but this course guided me through smoothly, providing step-by-step practices. Indeed I enjoyed it and gained confidence. Thanks!
This course is very helpful to everyone. I'm glad I took this course because I learned a lot. My learnings here would definitely help me become a better and more effective teacher.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Certificate?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.