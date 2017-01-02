This is the third course in the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. It will be useful to ESL teachers or those interested in learning to teach English language, but it is not an introduction to teaching course. You will learn about some specific problems students have learning intermediate grammar. You will learn why students have trouble with this tricky grammar and find out new ways to help students conquer it. You will also learn a variety of activities for teaching this content in a fun and interesting way. Finally, you will have opportunities to practice the skills you learn by creating sample assignments and recording short videos of your teaching demonstrations using a video camera, webcam, or smartphone. Learners wanting a grade will be required to submit short videos of their teaching skills.
This course is part of the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
This is the third course in the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. Learning English can be tricky, and in this class you'll focus on some of those tricky issues. You'll get clear explanations about the difficult grammar points and practice in using them correctly.
Teaching Nouns, Articles, and Quantifiers
This week, you'll learn about teaching tricky nouns, articles, and quantifiers. Students get confused about when to put "a" or "the" in front of a noun and when to put nothing in front of the noun. In this module, you'll learn new ways to help them with this difficult grammar, and you'll have an opportunity to create your own lesson and submit a video demonstrating your teaching skills.
Teaching Gerunds, Infinitives, and Requests and Permission
This week will learn more about teaching tricky grammar. First, you'll learn about teaching gerunds and infinitives. Then you'll learn about teaching two concepts with modals--making requests and asking for permission--grammar that English learners often make mistakes with.
Teaching Confusing Word Forms
You've learned about teaching some tricky grammar, but there are other things that make English hard to learn. This week, you'll learn about teaching some word forms that cause confusion. You'll also get another chance to practice what you've learned and demonstrate your teaching skills by sharing a video of your teacher talk.
Teaching Phrasal Verbs and Collocations
In the final week of the course, you'll learn about teaching phrasal verbs and collocations. This tricky grammar also causes problems for students even at higher levels. You'll get one more chance to create an effective activity for students to practice this grammar and to create a video demonstrating your teacher talk.
Reviews
- 5 stars74.46%
- 4 stars8.51%
- 3 stars4.25%
- 2 stars4.25%
- 1 star8.51%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TEACHING TIPS FOR TRICKY ENGLISH GRAMMAR
Thank a lot, Special Thanks to Instructor Emily ma'am
This was my first Coursera coure and I found it excellent. They way it was built and the length perfect. I learned very much and will continue with other courses.
I think that this course is easy to learn and to practice the theory on the assignments, which were given. Thank you very much!
About the Teach English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
This specialization is for ESL teachers and future ESL teachers who want to make their classes more effective and fun. You will learn how to use online videos and activities that ESL teachers at University of California, Irvine created to teach intermediate ESL learners. You will review language-learning pedagogy and best practices for using these resources effectively. This specialization will give any ESL teacher loads of creative ideas for their classrooms.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
What equipment do I need?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.