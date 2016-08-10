About this Course

Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Approx. 25 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
7 hours to complete

Nouns, Articles, and Quantifiers

7 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 67 min), 13 readings, 5 quizzes
Week 2

5 hours to complete

Gerunds, Infinitives, and Requests and Permission

5 hours to complete
4 videos (Total 22 min), 4 readings, 4 quizzes
Week 3

6 hours to complete

Confusing Word Forms

6 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 40 min), 8 readings, 6 quizzes
Week 4

6 hours to complete

Phrasal Verbs and Collocations

6 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 34 min), 7 readings, 5 quizzes

