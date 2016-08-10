English is a difficult language to learn because of its many obscure grammatical rules, which are fairly easy to mess up--even for native speakers. While it’s easy for non-native speakers to get overwhelmed by confusing grammar rules, in this course, we'll provide you with tips that will help you understand the rules more easily and give you lots of practice with the tricky grammar of everyday English.
This course is part of the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
This is the third course in the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar specialization. Learning English can be tricky, and in this class you'll focus on some of those tricky issues. You'll get clear explanations about the difficult grammar points and practice in using them correctly.
Nouns, Articles, and Quantifiers
This week, you'll learn about tricky nouns, articles, and quantifiers. When should you put "a" or "the" in front of a noun? When should you put nothing in front of the noun? In this module, you'll find the answers to these questions, and you'll get lots of practice to help you use nouns and articles correctly.
Gerunds, Infinitives, and Requests and Permission
This week will not be as intense as last week was, but you will still have the chance to learn about some tricky grammar. First, you'll learn about using gerunds and infinitives correctly. Then you'll learn about making requests and asking for permission, something that English learners often misuse.
Confusing Word Forms
You've learned about some tricky grammar, but there are other things that make English hard to learn. This week, you'll learn about some word forms that cause confusion. You'll soon understand the difference between some pairs of words that always seem tricky.
Phrasal Verbs and Collocations
There are a few more tricky English points that we want you to learn. In the final week, you will learn about phrasal verbs and collocations. These are two big grammar points that often give language learners difficulty, but you will get lots of practice with them. Finally, you’ll have a review lesson of all of the tricky English grammar that you have learned in this course.
Reviews
- 5 stars82.99%
- 4 stars13.64%
- 3 stars2.13%
- 2 stars0.24%
- 1 star0.98%
TOP REVIEWS FROM TRICKY ENGLISH GRAMMAR
This course gives me effective short video lessons with exercises to build my own sentences using confused words efficiently.
The course is really great and approaches the most common English mistakes. However I believe the approach could be more adult.
Lessons are direct to the point. Very easy to understand. I'd love to see more of their lessons :) You should absolutely enroll too. No regrets!
It covers lots of common mistakes for English learners. Wish there was similar class at advanced level.
About the Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization
This specialization covers common topics in intermediate grammar, such as perfect verb tenses and adjective clauses. It will also cover "tricky English" grammar topics that learners of English often find frustrating. The capstone will give you a chance to review all of the knowledge you've learned in the courses and create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.