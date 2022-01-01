About this Specialization

This specialization is for those who want to study English grammar at the beginning level. Through the three courses in this specialization, you will learn the fundamental features of English grammar such as word forms, verb tenses, and question and answer formation so that you can start your English learning journey on the right path.
How the Specialization Works

A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you're automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It's okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.

Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.

When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.

There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Word Forms and Simple Present Tense

Questions, Present Progressive and Future Tenses

Simple Past Tense

University of California, Irvine

