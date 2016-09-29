NY
Sep 29, 2018
I found this course is very useful for me. I'd recommend for the learners who want to review or improve grammar. Thanks to all instructors from UC Irvine, They did very excellent job!
JM
Sep 1, 2020
It is a very good course, the content is clear, didactic, and provides a lot of knowledge.\n\nEs un muy buen curso, el contenido es claro, didáctico, y aporta mucho conocimiento.
By Cristina T•
Sep 29, 2016
Great explanation and exercises. They really know the difficulties of ESL students. I truly loved this course and recommend.
By Baah R•
Apr 8, 2020
I wonderful course for the, it is just like you are at the University, there is no excuse not to get educated with coursera. Coursera the best, Coursera I am grateful.
By Cícero•
Apr 6, 2019
I enjoy doing everyday of it. In other words, It gives me great idea of what I should learn about Tricky English. Thanks.
By NANTAPAK Y•
Sep 30, 2018
I found this course is very useful for me. I'd recommend for the learners who want to review or improve grammar. Thanks to all instructors from UC Irvine, They did very excellent job!
By Thomas Z•
Jan 10, 2018
There were many things that could be done in a much better way:
- The quizzes contain way too less questions. There should be at least 15 to 20 of them to be done in the respect of proving someone's capabilities. These should be drawn by chance out of a much bigger pool - at least three times more than displayed in one quiz. After each trial should be a break of at least one hour to force the student to read and learn about the subject. Now it's enough to memorize the wrong answers and don't mark them again when doing the next trial one minute later. Its way too easy to get a good percentage even if you know pretty nothing.
- There are two or sometimes three modules in one week. This is too much. One module - one week. I think the courses should last at least six ( better 8) weeks to assure the topics covered were well understood.
- The videos are made in a bad quality - sometimes it sounds as they were recorded by an Edison's phonograph.
- The peer-to-peer assignments should need at least 5 reviews to get an average which is not influenced by a student who has no idea about the topics and is marking correct sentences as wrong ones.
- The 'pointage' in the reviews done by peers should offer a wider possibility of differenciation in rating.
- The performance of the orthography should be rated in every review. Nearly a third of the submissions I read were done in a grousy manner.
- The courses 2 and 3 shouldn't run the same course-weeks at the same time. Some students try to save some money and rush through both courses at the same time to get the certificate in less than four weeks. Doing this way, the efficiency decrases. As I already mentioned before, the amount is too much in one week in one course. Redoubling the workload will exacerbate the situation.
- The certificates should show the percentage the student earned. It is not very difficult to get a certificate in any of your courses no matter which subject and student's rare knowledge. I earned 100% and get the same certificate as another one who hardly passed. Even there is no credit related to any academical carreer, I'd prefer to impress somebody with a result of A++ written on the certificate.
Sincerely, Thomas Zimmermann
By Armando B M•
Oct 5, 2018
Excelent!!! I've learned a lot!!! I will review the precious lessons sometimes to improve the learning. Thanks!!!!
By MAURICIO C T•
Jul 21, 2019
This is a very good course. I recommend it!
By José A R N•
Oct 12, 2017
My name is Jose Antonio from Brazil. I am looking for a new Data Scientist career (https://www.linkedin.com/in/joseantonio11)
I did this course to complete my CV in English to the area of Data Science.
The course was excellent and the classes well taught by teachers.
Congratulations to Coursera team and Instructors.
Regards.
Jose Antonio.
By Olga S•
Aug 23, 2016
Very useful course to users of English from pre-intermediate level and up. The information is presented in interesting and understandable way. Practice exersises are great, you never get bored. The teachers pay attention to really confusing grammar points. For sure will enroll to the other courses from the university.
By S.Mohammad Q Q•
Jan 4, 2018
Great!
I rally found this course the best teaching system with great instructor.
Study materials is unbelievable arranged to speed learning in friendly environment.
I suggest to ESL student must take this course and learn easy and fast English to become good English learner, speaker, writer and listener
By Zakordonets N I•
May 17, 2020
Tricky English Grammar is really helpful and exciting course. If you need to improve your Grammar skills, if you are eager to enjoy useful and interesting tasks - this course is the best choice for you. Good luck!
By Juan M M•
Sep 2, 2020
It is a very good course, the content is clear, didactic, and provides a lot of knowledge.
Es un muy buen curso, el contenido es claro, didáctico, y aporta mucho conocimiento.
By POODA S E•
Oct 26, 2017
Tres bon cour pour surtout les personnes non Native toute les astuces sont présentes pour vous aidez a améliorer votre niveau de langue
By Юлия И•
Sep 22, 2017
Thanks, I learned a lot of new things. Please add a forum for questions, I beleive one can expect a forum for that price.
By Alejandra G•
Jan 11, 2017
This is an amazing course for anyone who is not a not a native speaker, and it might be useful for native speakers alike!
By Betiane L B d S•
Mar 8, 2018
The course is very good because we learn small details of the English language that pass us unnoticed.
By Faryal Q•
Jul 16, 2019
👍
By Mohammd z a•
Jul 6, 2019
Tricky English grammar.
Every language has some rule. When a person wants to learn a new language, so first, they should learn some grammars. Second, they should learn some word, pronunciation...
In this course students learned some interesting grammar. Tricky English grammar is completely perfect, so l learn many thing from tricky English grammar.
I hope another could learn this kind of grammar and class.
finally, i really appreciate from Coursera.
Thank you so much from this kind of helping around the world.
Zia Akbari.
By Ek S•
May 22, 2020
I'm so grateful for this course and the teachers who created it. It was great to refresh and get something new. The main that I appreciated was the way the information was given to the students, the explanations are easy to perceive. I'm going to get the next level of the same University and teachers. Good luck!
By Zharkyn A•
Sep 12, 2020
I have improved my English grammar skills through this course, and I am very grateful for such a platform and such a valuable learning experience. The teachers teach very well and the lessons are intersting. I sincerely recommend everyone to participate!
By Alejandro G G•
May 29, 2017
This course is amazing and I have learnt a lot of tricky words and phrasal verbs. I recommend it! In my opinion this course is the best of three course of "Learn English: Intermediate Grammar Specialization"
By Samreen S•
Oct 7, 2017
I am really pleased to be part of this course. So many new concepts to learn in a fun way.Highly recommended to all non-native speakers of English.
By ROLFE P D•
Feb 9, 2017
Tricky English Grammar is a very good course. It is very important for those who wants to speak and write English language correctly. I loved it!
By Li, W•
Apr 18, 2017
it is a very good course, but if I do not up grade the course (paid the fee) , I cannot go to next course! I feel really sorry about that!
By Nicolas A•
Jul 15, 2019
Basic