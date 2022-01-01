About this Specialization

This specialization covers common topics in intermediate grammar, such as perfect verb tenses and adjective clauses. It will also cover "tricky English" grammar topics that learners of English often find frustrating. The capstone will give you a chance to review all of the knowledge you've learned in the courses and create a multi-media "scrapbook" of grammar to keep with you after the specialization ends.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization

Course1

Course 1

Perfect Tenses and Modals

4.8
stars
3,477 ratings
984 reviews
Course2

Course 2

Adjectives and Adjective Clauses

4.8
stars
1,118 ratings
297 reviews
Course3

Course 3

Tricky English Grammar

4.8
stars
1,211 ratings
344 reviews
Course4

Course 4

Intermediate Grammar Project

4.7
stars
123 ratings
47 reviews

University of California, Irvine

