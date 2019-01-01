Profile

Emily Wong

Instructor, International Programs

    Bio

    Emily Wong, M.A., has taught ESL/EFL in Japan and in the US. She spent two years teaching junior high school and elementary school students with the JET Program in Mie Prefecture. Emily pursued her Master degree in TESOL with an emphasis in a K-12 setting at Teachers College in New York City. She taught adults at Kaplan International Programs. Currently, she is a full-time instructor at UCI’s International Programs. She is teaching both ESL and TEFL courses. She has been a regular presenter at TESOL state and regional conferences for the past 4 years.

    Courses

    Vowels of American English Pronunciation

    The Music of American English Pronunciation

    Perfect Tenses and Modals

    The Pronunciation of American English Project

    Strategies for Teaching Perfect Tenses and Modals

    Consonants of American English Pronunciation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder