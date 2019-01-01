Emily Wong, M.A., has taught ESL/EFL in Japan and in the US. She spent two years teaching junior high school and elementary school students with the JET Program in Mie Prefecture. Emily pursued her Master degree in TESOL with an emphasis in a K-12 setting at Teachers College in New York City. She taught adults at Kaplan International Programs. Currently, she is a full-time instructor at UCI’s International Programs. She is teaching both ESL and TEFL courses. She has been a regular presenter at TESOL state and regional conferences for the past 4 years.