In this third course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will learn and practice the "music" of American English, the features of pronunciation such as stress, rhythm, and intonation that will help improve your listening comprehension as well as your ability to communicate more clearly. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of the musical features of English. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome to The Music of American English Pronunciation! In this course, you’ll move beyond individual consonant and vowel sounds and learn about things like syllable stress, intonation, and linking. These give English its characteristic “music,” and they’re a big help in making your pronunciation sound more natural and understandable. Learning about these things will also improve your listening skill and make it easier for you to understand English when it’s spoken at a normal speed. Good luck in practicing the music of American English Pronunciation!
Syllables and Word Stress
Thought Groups, Rhythm, and Reduced Words
Connected Speech
Sentence Focus and Intonation
I really enjoyed this course and would recommend it to anyone looking to perfect their American English pronunciation. Thank you!
I definitely love this course. I learned alot about proper pronunciation and intonation.
Very Nicely taught. But more time is needed for me to perfect. Thanks a ton.
The course I liked the most so far. Undoubtedly, it really needs native speakers involved at least for final assessments.
About the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who wants to achieve clearer, more understandable pronunciation of American English to help them communicate more easily and effectively. Through these four courses, you will learn about and practice consonant and vowel sounds, along with aspects of the “music” of English, including word stress, intonation, and connected speech. Clearer pronunciation leads to success in business, education, or any field where English is required.
