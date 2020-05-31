About this Course

26,644 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 23 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of California, Irvine

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up99%(2,375 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

4 minutes to complete

Welcome

4 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading
5 hours to complete

Syllables and Word Stress

5 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 51 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

6 hours to complete

Thought Groups, Rhythm, and Reduced Words

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 41 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

6 hours to complete

Connected Speech

6 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 40 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Sentence Focus and Intonation

6 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 50 min), 9 readings, 5 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM THE MUSIC OF AMERICAN ENGLISH PRONUNCIATION

View all reviews

About the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization

The Pronunciation of American English

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder