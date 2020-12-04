In this first course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will learn and practice all of the consonant sounds of American English, including some pairs of consonants that are especially tricky. Each week you will receive practical advice from successful English learners and practice an effective technique called shadowing to improve your pronunciation of consonant sounds. You will also have opportunities to record yourself and to respond to the recordings of other learners.
This course is part of the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome
Welcome to Consonants of American English Pronunciation! In this course, you’ll practice all the consonant sounds of American English—like the first sounds in “town,” “zoo,” or “night.” You’ll also practice some pairs of consonant sounds that may be confusing, like the first sounds in “thick” and “sick” or “boat” and “vote.” Some of these consonant sounds will probably be very easy for you, but some may be more of a challenge. Don’t give up. Keep listening to the sounds, learning about how they’re pronounced, and practicing the ones you find difficult. Good luck practicing the pronunciation of the consonant sounds of American English.
Introduction to Consonants
Consonants Part 1
Consonants Part 2
Consonant Challenges
Reviews
- 5 stars87.12%
- 4 stars10.07%
- 3 stars1.30%
- 2 stars0.37%
- 1 star1.11%
TOP REVIEWS FROM CONSONANTS OF AMERICAN ENGLISH PRONUNCIATION
Excellent. I recommend it for anyone wanting to improve their American English pronunciation. I am recommending it to my ESL students.
I really enjoyed the course. It was very easy to follow through the entire time. The instructors, teachers were very elabrorate and descriptive about the lessons.
I liked the course. I think is really complete including tips for English learns, visuals for the position of the mouth and tests to score your skills.
The course strengthen the pronunciation skills that is a good start prior getting in the USA. Congratulations to have professionals Instructors on board.\n\nCheers,\n\nJohn Paco Dradria
About the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who wants to achieve clearer, more understandable pronunciation of American English to help them communicate more easily and effectively. Through these four courses, you will learn about and practice consonant and vowel sounds, along with aspects of the “music” of English, including word stress, intonation, and connected speech. Clearer pronunciation leads to success in business, education, or any field where English is required.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.