RP
Dec 8, 2020
I enjoyed the class very much! It has given me extensive review of consonant sounds of English and challenged me to hone my fluency through shadowing exercises. Thank you so much Professors!
JD
Jan 19, 2021
The course strengthen the pronunciation skills that is a good start prior getting in the USA.\n\nCongratulations to have professionals Instructors on board.\n\nCheers,\n\nJohn Paco Dradria
By Karla C•
Jul 21, 2020
Take this course! It is excellent! I consider myself almost a native-speaker, for I went to American schools starting in 5th grade all the way up to my Senior year in high school. And I still took the course! Why? I had always wondered why some 's's' at the end of some words sound like a 'z'. And why when I heard recordings of myself, my English seemed to sound softer ("ed" vs. "t" sound endings!). And so when I saw the title of this course, I thought I'd check it out. I could not believe my eyes when I found answers to my questions while taking this course. My English already sounds even better! Thank you to Coursera, the school and, of course, the teachers for putting this course out there.
By Vanessa B•
Oct 19, 2021
It was a very practical course. They explain how to pronounce the consonants. And the quizzes are all listening exercises, that way your listening skills can improve.
By Renato P•
May 14, 2020
I really enjoyed this course, and I would strongly recommend it to anyone I know. Thank you very much for putting this course together :)
By John P D•
Jan 20, 2021
The course strengthen the pronunciation skills that is a good start prior getting in the USA.
Congratulations to have professionals Instructors on board.
Cheers,
John Paco Dradria
By Pradeep H•
Feb 5, 2021
A very helpful and insightful course to learn the articulation and usage of American Consonants. I enjoyed this course a lot. Thank you, tutors, and peers.
By Kelly R•
Jun 1, 2020
Great content. Unfortunately, some peers do not understand grading criteria.
By Charles H G S•
Sep 8, 2020
The content of the course is awesome, but the interaction of tutors or teachers with the students are totally inexistent. For a course too expensive, at least one native tutor to review our audios and provide a truly feedback would be nice. Also my shadowing records was reviewed by other students that, sometimes, showing less knowledge then me because of their poor writing on the evaluation.
By Maria C F L•
Aug 15, 2020
This is an awesome course to refine your pronunciation of the English language. I speak English as a second language and found several tips which I did not learn before about how to recognize sounds better (I have always considered myself to have a little hearing problem) and enunciate my words more so my students can understand me better when I lecture.
By Rosalie P•
Dec 8, 2020
I enjoyed the class very much! It has given me extensive review of consonant sounds of English and challenged me to hone my fluency through shadowing exercises. Thank you so much Professors!
By Rocio M•
Feb 12, 2021
I loved the course because it gives you real tools to pronounce the sounds. I learned the truth a lot. Thank you very much for the opportunity to participate.
By Remi A•
Aug 13, 2020
It's an amazing course. Thanks to all teachers of this course & coursera. I really enjoyed the course & learned a lot about American English Pronunciation.
By Angel R A J•
May 27, 2020
I would strongly recommend it to anyone I know. I really enjoyed it. You will become almost addicted to this training.
By Odette L C•
Jul 30, 2020
Clearly explained. Good tips to notice what mistakes you are making and how to correct them propertly.
By ZAIRA L T C•
May 28, 2020
It was amazing. I learned a lot of things and really enjoy this course!
By Sajjad S•
May 10, 2020
It was an amazing journey. Well designed course.
By Berenice F N•
Jun 13, 2020
Unique and useful!
By Mark K•
May 11, 2022
The course is almost perfect. I really liked fullfiling and calm explanations of Ms. Yoshida. The course is designed universally for any foreigner so it covers pronunciation of all the sounds, thus those explanantions might seem a bit excessive when explained sounds exist in the mother tongue of a learner. But that's a plus, I just wish there was a bit more specific course for speakers of my native language so I could focus on the most challenging sounds more (/w/, /h/, th and s/z sounds in the positions one after another). What I really lacked is explanation of some consonant combinations that are pronounced differently and are not obvious for non-native speakers, by that I mean -mb endings like in words: comb, womb, tomb, bomb etc Maybe there are some other little secrets of consonants pronunciation I don't know still. All in all, I enjoyed this course and would highly recommend it!
By Md I H•
Jun 5, 2020
This course doesn't give a proper evaluation of your assignments... Rubrics are terribly unclear.. Peers will evaluate you so differently.. I don't find this course valuable to buy a certificate. For additional knowledge YES, IT IS GOOD. Content is very well structured and explanations are well taught.
By Valentina D•
Oct 20, 2020
Este curso me gustó mucho. Los videos y formas de explicar ciertos sonidos son muy entretenidos y me gusta que en cada semana del curso contemos con consejos de profesoras sobre diferentes temas de pronunciación del inglés americano. Me encanta la tematica de imitar un dialogo ya que en cierta forma te hace sentarte por un largo rato, practicar y practicar y mejorarte a vos misma. Y luego esa actividad puede ser evaluada por compañeros. Los que me evaluaron a mi fueron muy amables y muy acertados en cuanto a sus consejos. Es un curso que sin dudas recomiendo!
By Jorge A B T•
Dec 15, 2020
It seems the course has very smart planning of the course for me. Really achieve people to pay attention to details and make people to think of phonetic differences between languages, making emphasis in that some English sounds do not exist in the original language and vise versa, wich convince the student that it is necessary to be careful and to practice with details and let the shame apart to get Americans to understand what he say.
By Jemjira C•
Feb 3, 2022
I love this course because it can help me to pronounce consonant sounds correctly. Moreover, the shadowing a conversation assignment was helpful for me because it forced me to imitate the sound like Americans. I really enjoyed studying this coure and I think I obtained new expreriences and more knowledge from this course. If you want to improve your pronunciation try to learn it. You certainly won't be disappointed.
By JENNIFER O•
Jan 27, 2021
This class is very informative. we speak English as a second language in my country, and thought that I have most of this down but, there's always room for improvement also, I learned a lot about the IPA.
The videos are just right, its not too short nor too long. and they're easy to understand. love the shadowing activity.
Great course. I hope to complete the specialization in the future.
By Cora M S•
Jul 4, 2020
Excellent. This course is so awesome and the teachers are brilliant and skillful, I love the way they speak it sounds music to the ears. I really learn a lot from this course and it help me build my self-confidence in talking to someone. I'll never stop learning - I love to learn more and I will enroll to the 3 more courses under this specialization.
By To E•
Jan 30, 2021
I think it's a great opportunity to learn this course. Apart from the speaking skills in American English accent, you would get a listening skill too. And you will understand it totally that why people kept saying those word in that way. Moreover, you will speak more like a native. The most important thing is to persevere and be punctual. GOODLUCK
By Fabiana R d R•
May 10, 2021
The course is great! The material is well developed, clear and the pdfs have a LOT of important information. Even for those who had never seen phonetics and phonology before, the course will be understandable. For those who wants practice and continuous learning, the course is very good as well.