In the final course of The Pronunciation of American English specialization, you will complete a final self-reflection project applying what you have learned in the first three courses about consonants, vowels, and the “music” of English. In preparation for the project, you will take a post-test, review all the sounds of English, analyze a speech, and share your advice on improving pronunciation with other learners.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Welcome to the final course in The Pronunciation of American English specialization. In the next four weeks, you’ll have a chance to review and put to use all the things you’ve learned in the past three courses. Your final product will be a recorded reflection speech looking back at what you’ve learned, how your skills have improved, and what goals you want to set for yourself to continue to develop your pronunciation skills. To prepare you for this, you’ll complete several steps and assignments. You’ll take a post-test to see how your perception of the sounds of American English has improved, and you’ll practice review sentences with all the sounds of English. You’ll choose a recording of a skilled speaker on a topic that interests you, use it as a model to analyze the music of English, and share your analysis with other learners. Finally, you’ll record and upload your reflection about your own pronunciation “journey” and offer some advice to other learners based on your own experience.
Pronunciation Post-test & Journal
Producing the Sounds of American English
Analysis of a Skilled Speaker
Final Reflection
TOP REVIEWS FROM THE PRONUNCIATION OF AMERICAN ENGLISH PROJECT
Inside the course there are some good thoughts to improve your language so I recommend it for you
I'd give 5 stars if assignments were reviewed by experts, as it is the final course of a pronunciation specialization.
An excellent course and specialization altogether. However, it would be outstanding if at least the final assignments were verified by native speakers. Thank you!
About the The Pronunciation of American English Specialization
This specialization is intended for anyone who wants to achieve clearer, more understandable pronunciation of American English to help them communicate more easily and effectively. Through these four courses, you will learn about and practice consonant and vowel sounds, along with aspects of the “music” of English, including word stress, intonation, and connected speech. Clearer pronunciation leads to success in business, education, or any field where English is required.
