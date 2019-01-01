Profile

Meg Parker

Instructor, International Programs

    Bio

    Meg Parker has over 16 years experience teaching English to kids, teens, and adults in both the United States and Mexico. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, a Master’s degree in Teaching, and a Master’s degree in Applied Linguistics. At UC Irvine, she teaches English learners in the Academic English program as well as English teachers in the certificate program for Teaching English as a Foreign Language. She loves talking about teaching, so you frequently gives presentations on English learning at local and international conferences. When she’s not working, she enjoys trail running in the hills and mountains of Southern California, traveling to new countries, reading, and exploring new restaurants and sights in the Los Angeles area.

    Courses

    Vowels of American English Pronunciation

    Writing with Adjective Clauses

    Writing with Noun Clauses

    Techniques for Teaching Adjectives and Adjective Clauses

    The Music of American English Pronunciation

    Academic Discussions in English

    Writing with Adverb Clauses

    The Pronunciation of American English Project

    Consonants of American English Pronunciation

