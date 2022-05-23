Writing with Noun Clauses

This course is designed to hold your hand step-by-step through the most basic concepts of noun clauses all the way to the end goal of writing a paragraph with varied noun clauses. With each individual lesson, you’ll watch both introductory and guided practice videos which will give you tips on writing noun clauses, you’ll complete independent practice exercises and check your answers, and you’ll do short quizzes. For several assignments throughout the course, you’ll practice writing noun clauses, first as individual sentences and then within a paragraph. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to see exactly how much your writing has improved when you compare Week 1’s with Week 4’s writing. No matter how you use English in your daily life, this course will inspire you to use noun clauses more in your writing and speaking.
This course is part of the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Noun Clauses
Let’s launch into the exciting world of noun clauses! This week, you’ll start by writing an opinion paragraph, which you’ll compare with a final paragraph at the end of the course. This earlier paragraph purely serves as a point of comparison, so it doesn’t need to be perfect. After writing, you’ll learn to differentiate among noun phrases, noun clauses, and other clauses, and we’ll focus on analyzing the roles of noun clauses within a sentence as a whole. By the end of this week, you’ll understand the noun clause basics, a necessary first step for exploring the many types of noun clauses we’ll learn in Week 2. Let’s get started!
More Noun Clauses
You now have a solid understanding of how noun clauses work, so let’s build on that! This week, we’ll focus on writing noun clauses starting with question words and with "whether," "if," and "that." For each of these, you’ll watch an introductory and guided practice videos that give you tips on the independent practice exercises. After that, you’ll practice, check your answers, and take a short quiz. Finally, you’ll show what you’ve learned by writing your own sentences with this week’s noun clauses. By the end of the week, you’ll feel much more confident writing a variety of noun clauses. Ready? Let’s do it!
Preparing to Write Using Noun Clauses
Let’s take your noun clauses up a notch! This week, we’ll examine one last type of noun clauses with words such as "whenever," "wherever," or "whoever." Then, you’ll learn how to avoid learners’ common mistakes. After each lesson, you’ll practice and take a quiz to check your understanding. Finally, we’ll transition to the topic of writing with a lesson on the ways noun clauses are used when writing about opinions, and you’ll read a sample opinion piece. By the end of the week, you’ll have the tools to tackle Week 4’s challenge: writing your own opinion paragraph.
Writing with Noun Clauses
Now is your time to show off what you’ve learned about noun clauses and opinion writing. First, I’ll give you some pointers on writing a fantastic opinion paragraph with a variety of noun clauses. After you write, you’ll compare this week’s and Week 1’s paragraphs, and in a discussion post, you’ll reflect on how your writing has improved throughout the course. Finally, you’ll submit your paragraph, and you’ll evaluate another learner’’s paragraph for its use of noun clauses. By the end of this week, you’ll clearly see that your hard work with noun clauses has really paid off!
About the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
This specialization is for English learners who want to write with greater sentence complexity. Through three courses, you’ll learn how to identify adverb, adjective, and noun clauses and how to avoid making common mistakes associated with each type. You will also learn how to use the three types of complex sentences to express your ideas in more sophisticated ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.