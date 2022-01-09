If you struggle to express complex ideas in English, don’t worry! This course will lead you step-by-step on your journey to more advanced writing. In the first part of the course, you’ll learn some basic information about adverb clauses. Then, we’ll dive into the categories of ideas that adverb clauses express, and you’ll practice using subordinating conjunctions--the many grammar words that start adverb clauses. At the end of the course, you’ll learn how to use varied types of sentences in your writing, and you’ll show off all that you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll write at the beginning of the course, and you’ll see the difference that adverb clauses can make.
This course is part of the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Adverb Clauses
This week, before you start learning about adverb clauses, you’ll write a paragraph. Why? Because at the end of the course, you’re going to compare what you can write now with what you’ll be able to write then--after you’ve learned about adverb clauses.
Meaning & Use of Adverb Clauses (Part 1)
Welcome to Week 2! This week, we’ll examine some common connecting words called subordinating conjunctions. We’ll specifically focus on conjunctions of time, place, cause, and contrast. You’ll watch lesson videos and videos that give you guided practice with using these types of adverb clauses correctly. At each step, you’ll practice on your own, check your answers, and complete quizzes to test your knowledge. Finally, you’ll apply what you learned by writing complex sentences with adverb clauses.
Meaning & Use of Adverb Clauses (Part 2)
This week, we’ll continue in our exploration of the meaning and use of adverb clauses. First, we’ll learn about clauses of condition, which are very common in the everyday language of fluent English speakers. After conditional clauses, you’ll learn about common mistakes with adverb clauses, and this knowledge will help you to check and edit your own writing when you write conditional sentences in a discussion post. By the end of this week, you’ll have learned what you need to know in order to successfully write with adjective clauses in the last part of the course. Good luck!
Adverb Clause in Your Writing
This week, we’ll focus more on writing. First, you’ll learn about writing with a variety of sentence structures. Then, you’ll write a paragraph about your routine--again! You did this in Week 1, but now, you’re going to show off everything you’ve learned about sentence types and adverb clauses. After writing, you’ll compare this week’s writing with Week 1’s writing, and you’ll be able to see how much more advanced your writing is now--thanks to adverb clauses. Finally, you’ll finish by evaluating another learner’s use of adverb clauses. You’ve worked hard, and now’s the time to see the results of your effort. Congratulations!
About the Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
This specialization is for English learners who want to write with greater sentence complexity. Through three courses, you’ll learn how to identify adverb, adjective, and noun clauses and how to avoid making common mistakes associated with each type. You will also learn how to use the three types of complex sentences to express your ideas in more sophisticated ways.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.