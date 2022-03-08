By Kakzhanova F A•
Mar 7, 2022
I liked the course, the types of sentences are given: simple, compound, complex, mixed and simple. Structures of each type of sentence and punctuation marks for each type of sentence are presented. Particular attention is paid to complex sentences with their conjunctions, since the topic of the course is titled as sentences with adverb conjunctions. The theme of the course is revealed!Kakzhanova Fazira
By Luis V•
Jan 9, 2022
This course (and specialization) enriched not only the way I write in English but also in my native language as well.