If you struggle to express complex ideas in English, don’t worry! This course will lead you step-by-step on your journey to more advanced writing. In the first part of the course, you’ll learn some basic information about adverb clauses. Then, we’ll dive into the categories of ideas that adverb clauses express, and you’ll practice using subordinating conjunctions--the many grammar words that start adverb clauses. At the end of the course, you’ll learn how to use varied types of sentences in your writing, and you’ll show off all that you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll write at the beginning of the course, and you’ll see the difference that adverb clauses can make....

By Kakzhanova F A

Mar 7, 2022

I liked the course, the types of sentences are given: simple, compound, complex, mixed and simple. Structures of each type of sentence and punctuation marks for each type of sentence are presented. Particular attention is paid to complex sentences with their conjunctions, since the topic of the course is titled as sentences with adverb conjunctions. The theme of the course is revealed!Kakzhanova Fazira

By Luis V

Jan 9, 2022

This course (and specialization) enriched not only the way I write in English but also in my native language as well.

