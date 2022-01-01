Some related experience required.
Learn English: Writing Effectively with Complex Sentences Specialization
Write with Greater Sentence Complexity. Master the Use of Complex Sentences in Writing
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In each course, lessons are followed by guided and independent practice. Practice is then followed by an assessment in order to check your progress. Additionally, writing assignments will be given at the beginning and end of each course, giving you the chance to apply what you've learned about complex sentences. Finally, you'll have the opportunity to review the writings of others through a peer review assignment.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Writing with Adverb Clauses
If you struggle to express complex ideas in English, don’t worry! This course will lead you step-by-step on your journey to more advanced writing. In the first part of the course, you’ll learn some basic information about adverb clauses. Then, we’ll dive into the categories of ideas that adverb clauses express, and you’ll practice using subordinating conjunctions--the many grammar words that start adverb clauses. At the end of the course, you’ll learn how to use varied types of sentences in your writing, and you’ll show off all that you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll write at the beginning of the course, and you’ll see the difference that adverb clauses can make.
Writing with Adjective Clauses
Do you have a hard time describing things, people, and places in English? This course will show you how to be more descriptive in your writing by incorporating adjective clauses in complex sentences. You will begin each course learning some basic information about adjective clauses. Then, we’ll get into the specifics of how to identify and use adjective clauses and the pronouns that begin them. In the last part of the course, you’ll demonstrate what you’ve learned by writing a paragraph. We’ll compare this final paragraph with one that you’ll wrote in week 1, and you’ll see just how much adjective clauses can improve your writing.
Writing with Noun Clauses
This course is designed to hold your hand step-by-step through the most basic concepts of noun clauses all the way to the end goal of writing a paragraph with varied noun clauses. With each individual lesson, you’ll watch both introductory and guided practice videos which will give you tips on writing noun clauses, you’ll complete independent practice exercises and check your answers, and you’ll do short quizzes. For several assignments throughout the course, you’ll practice writing noun clauses, first as individual sentences and then within a paragraph. By the end of this course, you’ll be able to see exactly how much your writing has improved when you compare Week 1’s with Week 4’s writing. No matter how you use English in your daily life, this course will inspire you to use noun clauses more in your writing and speaking.
University of California, Irvine
Since 1965, the University of California, Irvine has combined the strengths of a major research university with the bounty of an incomparable Southern California location. UCI’s unyielding commitment to rigorous academics, cutting-edge research, and leadership and character development makes the campus a driving force for innovation and discovery that serves our local, national and global communities in many ways.
